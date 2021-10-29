Hartington Cedar tops St. Pat’s in Class C2 playoffs

A rough second half ended eighth-seeded St. Pat’s football team’s season on Friday night in North Platte.
Hartington Cedar Catholic cashed in on generous field possession three times to rally from a touchdown deficit at the break and beat the Irish 20-7.
The ninth-seeded Trojans (8-2) sandwiched touchdown drives of 53 and 47 yards around a three-yard one set up by a Irish fumble to advance to the second round of the Division C2 playoffs.
“We gave them some opportunities on a short field and they took advantage of it,” said head coach Kevin Dodson, whose team finishes with an 8-2 mark and graduates five seniors.
Irish senior Gaven Nutter scored on a 3-yard run with 43.6 seconds left in the first half to give the Irish a 7-0 lead in a matchup between two of the defenses that were among the stingiest statistically in Class C2 this season.
The momentum changed within minutes in the second half however as the Trojans quarterback Tate Thoene scored two touchdowns within a span of 96 seconds.
The Trojans Brett Kleinschmitt returned the second half opening kickoff near midfield and Thoene scored on a six-yard run seven plays later.
“We knew they were going to come out (in the second half) fired up,” Dodson said. “They had a nice return on the kickoff and established the run there early in the second half. We didn’t have an answer right away and that hurt us.”
Hartington Cedar missed the extra point but the Trojans got the ball back three plays later as the Irish fumbled inside their own 10.
Trojans linebacker Hunter Thoene picked up the ball and was stopped at the Irish 3.
It took two plays for the Trojans to get back in the end zone.
“I didn’t have a very good angle of it, I just saw the ball popping out into the air,” Dodson said of the fumble. “I don’t know what happened there. It probably was an exchange issue.”
St. Pat’s defensive back Connor Hasenauer intercepted a pass in the first quarter to give the Irish the ball inside the Trojans 40.
That ensuing drive stalled at the Hartington Cedar 16 and the Irish came up empty as a field goal attempt was no good.
The Irish picked up five first downs over the first two quarters but the offense struggled after the break.
St. Pat’s did not get an inaugural first down of the second half until under six minutes left in the game. It came on their fourth drive of the half after Easton Becker’s 5-yard touchdown run gave the Trojans a 20-7 lead.
The Irish entered the game without sophomore Jackson Roberts, who had rushed for just under 1,400 yards this season. He broke his left collarbone in the regular season finale in Valentine.
His replacement, Josh Davies was helped off the field with just over two minutes left in the second quarter.
St. Pat’s drove inside the Trojans 40 twice in the fourth quarter, but came away empty on both occasions.
The Irish were stopped in downs on one, and a desperation throw was intercepted in the end zone in the final minute of regulation to end the other.
“We got pretty thin there for awhile so we were making changes offensively and defensively,” Dodson said of the mounting injuries to his team. “We were putting guys out on the field in spots maybe they hadn’t repped (in practice) before. But the effort they gave us and I’m super proud of these group of boys.
“I thought we made them earn just about everything they got tonight,” Dodson said. “They made us earn everything that we got. We knew coming in that they were going to be a physical group of young men that pursued to the ball well (on defense).”