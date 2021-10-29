Hartington Cedar tops St. Pat’s in Class C2 playoffs

Hartington Cedar missed the extra point but the Trojans got the ball back three plays later as the Irish fumbled inside their own 10.

Trojans linebacker Hunter Thoene picked up the ball and was stopped at the Irish 3.

It took two plays for the Trojans to get back in the end zone.

“I didn’t have a very good angle of it, I just saw the ball popping out into the air,” Dodson said of the fumble. “I don’t know what happened there. It probably was an exchange issue.”

St. Pat’s defensive back Connor Hasenauer intercepted a pass in the first quarter to give the Irish the ball inside the Trojans 40.

That ensuing drive stalled at the Hartington Cedar 16 and the Irish came up empty as a field goal attempt was no good.

The Irish picked up five first downs over the first two quarters but the offense struggled after the break.

St. Pat’s did not get an inaugural first down of the second half until under six minutes left in the game. It came on their fourth drive of the half after Easton Becker’s 5-yard touchdown run gave the Trojans a 20-7 lead.