Hayden Kramer scores five times as Medicine Valley tops Brady 94-55

Hayden Kramer had four offensive touchdowns and a kick return touchdown and Hudson Stout ran for two touchdowns and had two interceptions as Medicine Valley cruised to a 94-55 win over Brady on Friday on the road.

“It was kind of an eight-man track meet, I guess,” Medicine Valley coach Scott Johnsen. “Both teams offensively were clicking and both defenses were struggling. We challenged our guys at halftime. Whichever defense steps up in the second half is going to win this game, and I thought our kids played a lot better in the second half.”

That “track meet” quote had to do with how both teams had scored enough points to last an entire game in the first half. Brady’s Blake Lust had three touchdowns in the first half alone (two catches and a run), and teammate Shane Most scored twice on runs.

Medicine Valley also got three touchdowns out of Kramer (two runs and a kickoff return) and two touchdown catches out of Kamreyn Bonini.

Stout had his first of two interceptions midway through the second quarter, which turned the momentum of the back-and-forth affair in Medicine Valley’s favor. The Raiders found Bonini for his second touchdown catch to go up 32-27, their first lead of the game.