Hayden Kramer scores five times as Medicine Valley tops Brady 94-55

Hayden Kramer had four offensive touchdowns and a kick return touchdown and Hudson Stout ran for two touchdowns and had two interceptions as Medicine Valley cruised to a 94-55 win over Brady on Friday on the road.
“It was kind of an eight-man track meet, I guess,” Medicine Valley coach Scott Johnsen. “Both teams offensively were clicking and both defenses were struggling. We challenged our guys at halftime. Whichever defense steps up in the second half is going to win this game, and I thought our kids played a lot better in the second half.”
That “track meet” quote had to do with how both teams had scored enough points to last an entire game in the first half. Brady’s Blake Lust had three touchdowns in the first half alone (two catches and a run), and teammate Shane Most scored twice on runs.
Medicine Valley also got three touchdowns out of Kramer (two runs and a kickoff return) and two touchdown catches out of Kamreyn Bonini.
Stout had his first of two interceptions midway through the second quarter, which turned the momentum of the back-and-forth affair in Medicine Valley’s favor. The Raiders found Bonini for his second touchdown catch to go up 32-27, their first lead of the game.
Brady went into halftime leading 43-40, though, after Lust caught his second touchdown pass on the last play of the first half.
“You kind of make some stops, and our offense is pretty explosive, and we have kids that can make some plays, but theirs is too,” Johnsen said. “Eventually in the second half, our defense made some plays and got some stops.”
The game followed a similar pattern for the first four and a half minutes of the third quarter when Medicine Valley and Brady traded scores, and the Raiders took the lead again on a Lane Lenz touchdown run.
Medicine Valley’s defense forced a crucial stop, and its offense responded with Stout’s first touchdown run to take a 58-49 lead with seven seconds left in the third quarter.
“I think a couple plays defensively … they made a mistake a couple times and got behind the chains, and that allowed our defense to be a little more aggressive up front,” Johnsen said. “Sebastian (Kramer) was kind of causing problems in the backfield.”
Everything went downhill for Brady after that. Medicine Valley got another stop and blocked a Brady punt for another score. The Eagles’ Dillon Miller returned a kickoff for a touchdown to set the score at 64-55, which was Brady’s final touchdown of the game.
Stout quickly put Medicine Valley back up by 15, then he got his second interception the next drive, leading to Kramer’s final touchdown run to put the Raiders up 78-55. Lenz and Brody Senff both scored late to cap the scoring at 94-55.