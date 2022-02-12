Heading east: Maxwell sends three to state tourney; Sutherland wins D4 District

Maxwell’s Jaycob Young didn’t remember how he got the go-ahead points in overtime of his semifinal match against Alma’s Jeremy Felix at the D1 District Tournament, but he certainly remembers hearing his coach, Ryan Jones, yelling from the side.

“I looked up at the clock and I looked at Jones, and he said ‘You got it,’” Young said. “I heard him say it. He said, ‘You got it. Just keep holding him.’ And there it was.”

Young held on to beat Felix — who had beaten Young twice this season — in the semifinals to not only clinch a spot in the 195-pound district final, but also secure his spot at state for the second consecutive season.

“I didn’t know what move to throw at first, so I just waited until he slipped up a little bit and did what I could do,” he said.

Young joined six other Telegraph area wrestlers at the D1 tournament, including teammates Wyatt Heessel and Kayden Stubbs, in qualifying for the state tournament next weekend in Omaha. Jayden Kohl and Syrus Snow reached for Hi-Line, Dayton Gipe qualified for Sandhills Valley and Rio Remund made it for South Loup.