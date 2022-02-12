Heading east: Maxwell sends three to state tourney; Sutherland wins D4 District

Maxwell’s Jaycob Young didn’t remember how he got the go-ahead points in overtime of his semifinal match against Alma’s Jeremy Felix at the D1 District Tournament, but he certainly remembers hearing his coach, Ryan Jones, yelling from the side.
“I looked up at the clock and I looked at Jones, and he said ‘You got it,’” Young said. “I heard him say it. He said, ‘You got it. Just keep holding him.’ And there it was.”
Young held on to beat Felix — who had beaten Young twice this season — in the semifinals to not only clinch a spot in the 195-pound district final, but also secure his spot at state for the second consecutive season.
“I didn’t know what move to throw at first, so I just waited until he slipped up a little bit and did what I could do,” he said.
Young joined six other Telegraph area wrestlers at the D1 tournament, including teammates Wyatt Heessel and Kayden Stubbs, in qualifying for the state tournament next weekend in Omaha. Jayden Kohl and Syrus Snow reached for Hi-Line, Dayton Gipe qualified for Sandhills Valley and Rio Remund made it for South Loup.
Young, trailing by two in the third period with about five second left, made his move. He admittingly doesn’t have a good shot because he’s a “big guy,” but he went with a blast double, knocked Felix down and maintained control as time expired.
The official motioned for two and sent the match to overtime, where Young held on to his two-point lead in the third period. Young yelled in celebration as Jones jumped on the sideline, then they hugged in celebration.
Young later fell to Axtell’s Ashton Hawkins in the championship match via pin in 50 seconds, but Young is returning to state for the second consecutive season.
“After I made it to state last year, I was proud of myself, but in a sense I knew I could be better,” he said.
Out in Bridgeport for the D4 District Tournament, 37 Telegraph-area wrestlers qualified for state, including 12 from Class D State Duals champion Sutherland. Cauy Kohl, Matt Bruns, Jon Peterka, Samuel Foster, Hunter Cook and Gavin White all won their respective brackets.
The Sailors also walked away with a district title, scoring 229 points to Mullen’s second-place 175.5.
Mullen, who finished runner up to Sutherland, is sending nine. Jeffery Forsen, Eli Paxton and Isaac Welch won their brackets. St. Pat’s is sending three wrestlers in Gavin Nutter, Justin Schroll and Logan Dodson.
Heessel lost in the 106 championship match to Alma’s Carter Brandyberry by pin. Gipe made quick work of Wilcox-Hildreth’s Graiden Ritner by fall in 56 seconds to place third at 120.
Kohl defeated Cambridge’s Wyatt Ervin in a 7-1 decision to place third at 170. Kohl narrowly avoided defeat in the consolation semifinals in a match that went to overtime.
Kohl held a 1-0 lead over Maxwell’s Jacob Tobey with four seconds left, but was called for stalling. Tobey got the tying point, but Kohl used a double-leg takedown to get two points and win the match.
“It feels great because this is my first time doing it,” he said. “Everybody else in my family has qualified for state, so it feels good to keep that going.”
Remund bested Felix in the 195 third-place match by 4-0 decision, Stubbs pinned Alma’s Andrew Graf in the third period of the 220 championship and Snow held on for a 2-0 decision over Ansley-Litchfield’s Andy Cash in the 285 third place.