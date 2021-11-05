Heartbreak in quarterfinals: Omaha North clips North Platte by 1 in Bulldogs’ 2nd straight quarterfinal

Rice said there was little discussion about passing up a field goal attempt to go for the touchdown.

“At that point we had given up 28 points (to Omaha North),” Rice said. “We thought we needed to make plays. We’ve got a senior quarterback and Cole Wright is a pretty athletic kid. We liked our chances on that.”

The Bulldogs defense made plays to end both of Omaha North’s drives in the third quarter.

Caden Joneson intercepted a pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-8 play from the Bulldogs 19.

Then North Platte stopped Alejandro Marquez on a fourth-and-goal from the Bulldogs 1 on the next Vikings drive.

The Bulldogs picked up one first down on the ensuing drive but a holding call backed them up inside their 10 again.

North Platte was forced to punt and three plays later, Porter scored his third touchdown of the game to give the Vikings the lead again with just over 10 minutes left in regulation.

The Bulldogs responded with a nine play, 64-yard drive. Wright caught a 13-yard pass to the Vikings 20 on a fourth-and-7 play to extend the march.

Three plays later, Roblee was in the end zone for what appeared to be the tying score again.

“We were willing to fight to the finish but give those guys across the ball credit,” Rice said. “(Omaha North) has fought themselves off the mat as well. We went right to the end and gave it everything we had.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.