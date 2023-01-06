Hershey basketball sweeps Maxwell on the road

MAXWELL — Kellan Spearman scored a game-high 28 points and made eight 3s, including five in the first quarter, as the Hershey boys basketball team edged out a 55-47 win over Maxwell on Friday in Maxwell.

“I thought it was a well-played game, both teams played hard,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “Both teams shot the ball extremely well. Coach (Quin) Conner does an extremely good job, those kids were prepared and ready.”

Spearman scored 15 of Hershey’s 19 first-quarter points. His eight 3s unofficially ties the school record.

“He’s a good shooter. He’s a pure shooter,” Jorgenson said. “We tried to get him some more open looks in the second half, and they did a good job of knowing where he was at.”

Aidan George finished with 10 points, followed by Cooper Hill with nine.

Levi Huffman led Maxwell with 16 points, Easton Jones added 13 and Taylor Cheek finished with 11.

Maxwell played Hershey close the entire game, but the Wildcats couldn’t put together a run when they needed to most.

Maxwell always had an answer for Hershey, though, and were able to stop the Panthers from taking complete control of the game.

“I was proud of our kids,” Jorgenson said. “Like I said, both teams shot the ball really well. It was a good game.”

When Hershey made a 3, Maxwell usually followed with a 3 of its own or a three-point play. The largest lead Hershey had in the first quarter was a six-point advantage at 19-13 at the end of the frame.

Maxwell quickly erased that deficit at the start of the second with back-to-back 3s. When Spearman made his sixth 3 of the game to put Hershey back in the lead, Huffman responded with a 3 of his own to keep the game tied.

Hershey took a 32-29 lead into halftime off a Spearman bucket after trading baskets the rest of the second quarter.

Back-to-back Cheek baskets in the third quarter tied the game at 36-36. Both teams traded points the rest of the quarter, but after Maxwell’s Tyce Cumming missed one of his free throws at the end of the quarter, Hershey held a 43-42 lead.

A Spearman 3 to start the fourth extended Hershey’s lead to four, and the Panthers fought off Maxwell to a 55-47 win.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Jorgenson said. “(Maxwell’s) very well coached and the kids play hard. We knew it was going to be tough. We knew it would be a tight game for four quarters.”

GIRLS

Hershey 67, Maxwell 32

Alex Beveridge led all scorers with 15 points as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated Maxwell 67-32 on Friday in Maxwell.

Tahlia Steinbeck scored 13, Ali Vaughn added nine and Emma Hall had eight. Jenna Miller and Mataya Stubbs led Maxwell with seven points each.

“It wasn’t pretty by any means,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “We wanted to come in and just kind of work on some things.”

A slow start to the game quickly escalated to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter for the Panthers. Then, Hershey followed with a 32-point second quarter to gather a 51-19 lead at halftime.

The Panthers closed out the game with 16 straight in the second half, emptying the Hershey bench for most of the fourth quarter.

“I didn’t really realize we had that many points, and then I looked up,” Lowther said. “I guess we did score about 10 or 12 straight there for a while. It was nice to go that little run there before the half and give us confidence and make us feel a little more relaxed going into the second (half).”

BOYS Hershey (55)

Kellan Spearman 28, Aidan George 10, Cooper Hill 9, Austin Zachry 6, Max Berntson 2.

Maxwell (47)

Levi Huffman 16, Easton Jones 13, Taylor Cheek 11, Ty Robinson 5, Tyce Cumming 1, Trevor Cohn 1.

GIRLS

Hershey (67)

Alex Beveridge 15, Tahlia Steinbeck 13, Ali Vaughn 9, Emma Hall 8, Dalaney Kohn 7, Michalee Brownawell 4, Gracie Halouska 3, Brandy Bode 2, Kayla McNeel 2, Aubry Hall 2, Ryleigh Melvin 2.

Maxwell (32)

Jenna Miller 7, Mataya Stubbs 7, Jocey Cheek 6, Laynee Boltz 4, Rylynn Quick 4, Kristyn Cheek 2, Hannah Pagel 2.