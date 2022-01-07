Hershey boys, girls basketball defeat Maxwell

HERSHEY — The Hershey boys basketball team took its lumps to start the season but has found a rhythm over the last few weeks it seems.
Garrett Brannan, the lone senior on the Panthers roster, had a team-high 17 points as Hershey downed Maxwell 53-37 on Friday night.
It’s the second win in the past four games for a Hershey team (3-8) that lost six of seven to open the season.
“We really haven’t changed anything,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “We had a lot of inexperience going into the season and (the players) are just gaining momentum and gaining (confidence). I’m proud of the way they continue to work.”
The Hershey boys win came after the Panthers girls snapped a two-game losing skid with a 65-27 win over Maxwell.
Shayda Vaughn and Emma Hall had 17 and 16 points to lead Hershey. Alex Beveridge added 13 points.
In the boys game, Cooper Hill was the other Panther to reach double figures with 11 points. His driving layup with 8.6 seconds left in the second quarter gave Hershey a 26-14 lead at the break and the Panthers stretched the lead to as much as 17 points in the second half.
“We’re getting better and that’s all we expect — just keep working at it,” Jorgenson said. “These kids are relentless and we are just going to keep battling.
“Maxwell does a lot of good things and they didn’t back down,” Jorgenson said. “I thought our kids did a good job of just being relentless and containing the tempo of the game.”
Jack Meyer had 17 points to lead the Wildcats (2-7), who never got closer than nine points in the second half.
Brannan had three of the Panthers eight 3-pointers in the win.
“He’s a leader and does a nice job of handling the ball and kind of controlling the tempo,” Jorgenson said of Brannan, a 5-foot-10 guard.
Hershey 65, Maxwell 27
The Panthers (7-3) hit a field goal as time expired in the first quarter to take a 17-7 lead. That started a 14-1 run as Hershey’s lead ballooned to 21 points with two minutes left in the half.
“They are a quick team and their strengths are some of our weaknesses,” Maxwell coach Lane Swedberg said. “They like to run ... and that kind of got to us in the second quarter. They got some easy layups as our defense slacked a little bit.”
Myah Essman had seven points to lead the Wildcats (3-6).
Hershey coach Alex Lowther said his team looked different than it had in the previous two losses.
“We got out-rebounded in both games and normally that doesn’t happen to us,” Lowther said. “I kind of really pushed the girls this week on being more aggressive and putting in more efforts to keeping (opponents) off the boards.
“I pushed them to not let (Maxwell) have any second-chance opportunities. I think they got two in the first quarter and then none in the second,” Lowther said. “I think we did a good job on the boards and then I just wanted to be really aggressive defensively.”
Boys
Maxwell (37)
Ty Robinson 7, Jack Meyer 17, Easton Jones 2, Levi Huffman 7, Taylor Cheek 4.
Hershey (53)
Garrett Brannan 17, Aidan George 8, Austin Zachry 9, Cole Schwager 3, Chase Moorhead 2, Cooper Hill 11, Max Berntson 3.
Girls
Maxwell (27)
Jenna Miller 5, Laynee Boltz 3, Harley Kuenning 3, Jocelyn Cheek 5, Mataya Stubbs 4, Myah Essman 7.
Hershey (65)
Emma Hall 16, Jordyn Messersmith 1, Kinley Fochert 5, Kate VAughn 2, Kayla McNeel 4, Abby Hassett 1, Shayda Vaughn 17, Ali Vaughn 5, Alex Beveridge 13, Michalee Brownawell 1.