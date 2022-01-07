Hershey boys, girls basketball defeat Maxwell

HERSHEY — The Hershey boys basketball team took its lumps to start the season but has found a rhythm over the last few weeks it seems.

Garrett Brannan, the lone senior on the Panthers roster, had a team-high 17 points as Hershey downed Maxwell 53-37 on Friday night.

It’s the second win in the past four games for a Hershey team (3-8) that lost six of seven to open the season.

“We really haven’t changed anything,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “We had a lot of inexperience going into the season and (the players) are just gaining momentum and gaining (confidence). I’m proud of the way they continue to work.”

The Hershey boys win came after the Panthers girls snapped a two-game losing skid with a 65-27 win over Maxwell.

Shayda Vaughn and Emma Hall had 17 and 16 points to lead Hershey. Alex Beveridge added 13 points.

In the boys game, Cooper Hill was the other Panther to reach double figures with 11 points. His driving layup with 8.6 seconds left in the second quarter gave Hershey a 26-14 lead at the break and the Panthers stretched the lead to as much as 17 points in the second half.