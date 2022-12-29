Hershey boys, girls defeat Raiders in first round of home tournament

HERSHEY — Kellan Spearman scored a game-high 28 points as the Hershey boys basketball team defeated Lawrence-Nelson 51-47 Thursday in the first round of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey.

“I thought we came out really flat, but that’s to the credit of Lawrence-Nelson,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “They just play so dang hard, and they’re aggressive, and I thought they did a lot of good things. I’m proud of our kids the way we responded and rattled back. We did some nice things. We just have to continue to get better.”

Spearman scored 20 points in the second half to help the Panthers get the win. Aidan George added 16 and made four 3s.

Krayton Kucera led Lawrence-Nelson with 20 points, while Nolan Ostdiek finished with 11.

The difference maker was a 21-0 run that stretched across the second and third quarters that brought Hershey from down 24-11 to leading 32-24. The Panthers made five 3s in that run and held Lawrence-Nelson to just four points in the third quarter.

“It was big,” Jorgenson said. “I thought the kids picked up the intensity really well, and I thought they did a lot of nice things. We just have to continue to grow and put a full game together.”

Hershey did come out flat, as Jorgenson said, only scoring five in the first quarter while Lawrence-Nelson scored 17. Turnovers and missed contested shots hurt the Panthers in that first quarter.

The Raiders looked just as strong early in the second quarter, using a 7-4 run to take a 24-11 lead. That’s when Hershey went on its run to take over the game.

Lawrence-Nelson cut the deficit to six going into the third quarter at 35-28.

The Raiders pulled to within two at 35-33 early in the fourth quarter, but a Spearman basket kickstarted an 8-0 run that put the Panthers back ahead by 10.

Lawrence-Nelson whittled the deficit down to three in the final minute, but Hershey made its free throws and closed out the game 51-47.

“We just need to obviously take care of the basketball, and we had to do the little things,” Jorgenson said. “Take care of the ball and get back on defense and continue to work.”

GIRLS

Hershey 60,

Lawrence-Nelson 26: Alex Beveridge scored 17 points, and 11 different Hershey players finished with points as the Panthers girls basketball team defeated Lawrence-Nelson 60-26 on Thursday in the first round of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament.

“It was a little rusty in the beginning … but they did well,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “They executed there. Defensively, I thought we did well, we pressured a little bit. They started to break our press, so we took that out. Offensively, I felt like we moved the ball really well, and when we move the ball really well, we get good looks.”

Tahlia Steinbeck added 15 points and Emma Hall finished with 10.

Lawrence-Nelson took the lead first with a free throw, then Hershey scored the next 12 points to go up 12-1. The Raiders never came close to catching the Panthers.

Hershey finished the first quarter with a game-high 21 points, then took a 33-15 lead into halftime.

The Panthers held the Raiders to four points in the third quarter while extending the Hershey lead to 48-19. Hershey later closed out the game 60-26 while emptying the bench for most of the fourth quarter.

“We have girls that can shoot 3s, but I think we all know our bread and butter is inside,” Lowther said. “We have girls that can attack the rim. We have size inside, so that’s what we were trying to do.”