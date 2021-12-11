Hershey girls basketball downs St. Pat's; Irish boys defeat Panthers

The St. Pat’s girls basketball team put up two shots in the final seconds down one against Hershey, only needing one to fall to win. The first shot rolled around the rim and fell out, the second bounced off the front end as the buzzer sounded.
Alex Beveridge scored 13 points, Shayda Vaughn and Michalee Brownawell added 12 each as Hershey held on to beat the Irish 51-50 Saturday in North Platte.
“They played with a lot of grit there for sure,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “They never let up. It was a back-and-forth game, a real exciting game. We would swing and land a few punches, and they would come back and hit a few shots. The whole time we were saying ‘two minutes left, one minute left. Who wants it more?’
“I think the girls just really wanted it, and they played well. Showed a lot of grit there, and that’s a big win for us to start off the year.”
No matter what St. Pat’s did in the fourth quarter, Hershey always had an answer. Tonja Heirigs scored a 3 to pull the Irish to within two, and Vaughn responded with a 3 of her own. Later in the quarter, Jayla Fleck hit a 3 to tie the game at 46-46, and Hershey answered with a pair of free throws.
Even when the Panthers turned the ball over at the end and gave the Irish ample opportunity to tie the game or take the lead, St. Pat’s couldn’t get anything to fall thanks to contested shots.
“Give credit to them, they played their tails off, but we were the lucky ones that came out on top of it,” Lowther said.
Heirigs scored a game-high 26 points in the loss, and Kate Stienike added 11. The Irish made seven 3s, four in the second half and the other three in the first quarter.
Hershey took advantage of a quiet, seven-point second quarter for the Irish to go 27-23 at halftime. Brownawell scored half her points in the frame and Emma Hall, who finished with nine, contributed five.
The Irish threatened to retake the lead many times in the third quarter. A Heirigs 3 and a free throw tied the game at 31-31, but Hall scored under the basket, and Hall and Kinley Folchert made back-to-back 3s to put Hershey back up by eight.
St. Pat’s pulled back to within one at the end of the quarter, but a last-second Abby Hassett bucket put the Panthers up 3.
“I just think the girls wanted it, and I just think things have been clicking real well to start off with,” Lowther said. “Just believing in each other. I think our depth and balance for sure helps us a lot.”
St. Pat’s 67, Hershey 27
Brecken Erickson and Caleb Munson scored 14 points each, and Jack Heiss added 13 as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Hershey 67-27 Saturday at home.
“I thought we played really with great tenacity,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought Hershey … really challenged us, and it felt like early we were getting a lot of good shots, but they were physical around the basket, and we were having a hard time finishing. I like the way our guys responded and kept getting and taking those good shots, and eventually made good on them.”
Austin Zachry scored 10 for the Panthers, followed by Garrett Brannan’s six and Cole Schwager’s five.
It didn’t take long for St. Pat’s to establish itself with a big lead in the first quarter. Munson and Erickson accounted for the Irish’s first four baskets, forcing Hershey to burn a timeout early.
The Panthers went on a bit of a run at the end of the quarter to keep things close. Brannan made two free throws, then hit a 3 to close out the first down 12-8. St. Pat’s went on a 13-6 run to start the second and go up 25-14 putting the game out of reach for the Panthers.
More baskets started falling for the Irish in the third and fourth quarters, as they scored 18 and 22, respectively, as St. Pat’s ran away with the game and built a 40-point lead at the end.
Erikson got over half his points in the third quarter alone, and bench players like Jackson Roberts, Thomas Gale and Seth Engler scored in the fourth.
“I thought we got really good post play, and I think as the season progresses, that’s going to be a mark of this team,” O’Malley said. “We’ve got to be able to find some other ways to score, and obviously Jack (Heiss) is a really quality scorer, so we’ve got to be able to find as much help for him as we can.”
Hershey girls (51)
Alex Beveridge 13, Shayda Vaughn 12, Michalee Brownawell 12, Emma Hall 9, Kinley Folchert 3, Abby Hassett 2.
St. Pat’s (50)
Tonja Heirigs 26, Kate Stienike 11, Reese Fleck 6, Jayla Fleck 3, Mae Siegel 2, Jenna Kimberling 2.
St. Pat’s boys (67)
Brecken Erickson 14, Caleb Munson 14, Jack Heiss 13, Andrew Brosius 9, Thomas Gale 5, Sam Troshynski 4, Jackson Roberts 4, Zarek Branch 2, Seth Engler 2.
Hershey (27)
Austin Zachry 10, Garrett Brannan 6, Cole Schwager 5, Aidan George 2, Cooper Hill 2, Josiah DeBuc 2.