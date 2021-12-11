Hershey girls basketball downs St. Pat's; Irish boys defeat Panthers

The St. Pat’s girls basketball team put up two shots in the final seconds down one against Hershey, only needing one to fall to win. The first shot rolled around the rim and fell out, the second bounced off the front end as the buzzer sounded.

Alex Beveridge scored 13 points, Shayda Vaughn and Michalee Brownawell added 12 each as Hershey held on to beat the Irish 51-50 Saturday in North Platte.

“They played with a lot of grit there for sure,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “They never let up. It was a back-and-forth game, a real exciting game. We would swing and land a few punches, and they would come back and hit a few shots. The whole time we were saying ‘two minutes left, one minute left. Who wants it more?’

“I think the girls just really wanted it, and they played well. Showed a lot of grit there, and that’s a big win for us to start off the year.”

No matter what St. Pat’s did in the fourth quarter, Hershey always had an answer. Tonja Heirigs scored a 3 to pull the Irish to within two, and Vaughn responded with a 3 of her own. Later in the quarter, Jayla Fleck hit a 3 to tie the game at 46-46, and Hershey answered with a pair of free throws.