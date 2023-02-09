Tahlia Steinbeck scored 30 points as the Hershey girls basketball team edged out St. Pat’s 65-58 on Thursday in both teams’ regular season finales in North Platte.

“Offensively, we did really good,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “Defensively … St. Pat’s was hitting everything. (Tonja) Heirigs she came out and shot from everywhere, and it was going in. It was a back-and-forth battle, and luckily we were able to extend the lead there in the third quarter. Thank goodness for Tahlia Steinbeck too, because she was going shot-for-shot there for a while there with Heirigs. It was a good little battle for those two to end their senior careers there.”

Alex Beveridge scored 13 points and Emma Hall finished with eight for the Panthers.

Tonja Heirigs led all players with 33 points with seven 3s made. With those seven 3s, Heirigs broke the St. Pat’s record for most 3s in a single season.

“She sets the tone for everything we do, and for her to break that, that’s just a true testament to how hard she works,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “She puts in the work and she deserves every achievement that she achieves.

Hershey took an early 7-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Irish cut the deficit to three following a 5-2 run. St. Pat’s later pulled within two at 12-10 after Fleck made a 3, but Hershey scored right after to take a 14-10 lead into the second quarter.

No matter how many points the Panthers went up by, though, St. Pat’s seemed to have an answer. Hershey went up 23-17 midway through the second quarter, but back-to-back Heirigs 3s tied the score at 23-23.

St. Pat’s and Hershey then traded baskets, and the lead, for the rest of the second quarter until Heirigs scored the next five points to give the Irish a 33-28 lead. A Steinbeck buzzer-beating 3 cut the deficit to 33-31 going into halftime.

Both teams continued to trade baskets for most of the third quarter, but Hershey started to pull away late with a 4-0 run to go into the fourth quarter with a 50-45 lead.

“Offensively, we did a good job of getting good looks,” Lowther said. “Defensively, I feel like we had a few back-to-back stops there where we forced them into some tougher shots and we got the rebounds.”

That late run trickled into the fourth quarter and saw the Panthers go up by as many as 11 points. This time, the lead proved to be too much for the Irish to handle, despite one last push that saw St. Pat’s cut the deficit to five at 60-55.

“It was a tough one for sure,” Lowther said. “We knew it was going to be tough, and it’s good to get us ready and mentally prepared.”

BOYS

St. Pat’s 69, Hershey 54

The St. Pat’s student section had been calling for senior Braxton Somers-Dehaney to make an appearance in the game midway through the fourth quarter after the Irish boys basketball team took a sizable lead over Hershey.

With around 45 seconds left, the student section got their wish, and then some.

Somers-Dehaney got the ball with a few seconds left and let one fly from around the free throw line. Swish.

The student section and all players nearly dogpilled Somers-Dehaney in celebration as the clock expired, capping off a 69-54 win over Hershey at home on Thursday.

“I thought we played with a lot of energy and played really hard,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “Hershey was really game. They had a good game plan coming in, and they shot the ball well. They just made it difficult.”

Zarek Branch led the Irish with 20 points, followed by Will Moats 17. Brecken Erickson scored 11.

Aidan George and Cooper Hill led Hershey with 18 points each.

“I hope they come to practice Monday inspired, and we’ve got to push each other that hard every day,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said.

For most of the first quarter, it looked as if the Irish would run away with the game. St. Pat’s took a 16-6 lead into halftime.

Hershey, though, found ways to stay in the game and came within reach of catching the Irish late in the second quarter. The Panthers cut the deficit to two at 22-20 on the heels of a 7-0 run.

When the Irish went back up by seven at 27-20, Hershey responded with a 3 from Kellan Spearman. St. Pat’s led 29-23 at halftime.

Eventually, the Irish became too much for the Panthers. St. Pat’s took a 48-36 lead in the third quarter after outscoring Hershey 19-13 in the frame.

Hershey scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers couldn’t stop the Irish from putting up a game-high 21 points to win the game 69-54.

“I’d like to think that when Hershey made runs at us, the kids recognized the same thing I did, which was I didn’t think we were making bad plays,” O’Malley said. “I just thought they were making good plays. That’s just a credit to them.”

GIRLS

Hershey (65)

Tahlia Steinbeck 30, Alex Beveridge 13, Emma Hall 8, Ali Vaughn 6, Michalee Brownawell 4, Kayla McNeel 2, Dalaney Kohn 2.

St. Pat’s (58)

Tonja Heirigs 33, Reese Fleck 12, Maci Cox 3, Cara Roberg 3, Jensen Becher 3, Ellie Hanna 2, Gabby Swift 2.

BOYS

St. Pat’s (69)

Zarek Branch 20, Will Moats 17, Brecken Erickson 11, Sam Troshynski 9, Logan Winder 5, Andrew Brosius 3, Thomas Gale 2, Braxton Somers-Dehaney 2.

Hershey (54)

Aidan George 18, Cooper Hill 18, Cole Schwager 3, Tyler Hoelscher 3, Chase Moorhead 3, Kellan Spearman 3, Austin Zachry 2, Max Berntson 2, Layton Woods 2.