Hershey girls defeat St. Pat's; Irish boys top Panthers

HERSHEY — Tahlia Steinbeck scored 18 points as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 49-42 on Saturday at home.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I knew it was going to be a tough battle. It’s a rivalry game. St. Pat’s always brings it when they’re playing us, and they shot well in that first quarter … first half really.”

Emma Hall added 14 points for the Panthers and Alex Beveridge scored eight.

Tonja Heirigs led St. Pat’s with 27 points, followed by Reese Fleck’s seven and Cara Roberg’s six.

Two St. Pat’s 3s to start the game helped the Irish take an 8-2 lead by the midway point of the first quarter. After Hershey tied the game on back-to-back 3s from Ali Vaughn and Steinbeck, St. Pat’s regained its lead with five straight points from Fleck.

The Irish took a three-point lead at the end of the first after trading points with Hershey.

Heirigs opened the second with a 3, and a Fleck basket right after extended the Irish lead to 21-13. Hershey slowly cut into the deficit until the end of the quarter, when the Panthers took the lead on a Beveridge free throw going into halftime.

“(If) our leading scorer isn’t going to be there, we’ve got other girls who can step up and play real well,” Lowther said. “We played without Michalee (Brownawell), and we had Dalaney (Kohn) come and play some fantastic minutes when she was in there. Had some big rebounds for us and also had some great passes and big shots as well. It’s going to help us in the long run knowing we have some solid depth.”

Both teams traded points in the third quarter as Hershey took a 32-31 lead into the fourth.

The Panthers finally ran away with the game after breaking a 33-33 tie with a 6-0 run to go up 41-35. Hershey closed out the game 49-42.

“I told them if we’re going to win a lot of games, we’re going to win some ugly ones,” Lowther said. “And that was obviously an ugly one.”

BOYS

St. Pat’s 57, Hershey 30

Brecken Erickson led all scorers with 17 points as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Hershey 57-30 on Saturday in Hershey.

“I thought we played with great effort, did a lot of good things, and I thought it was important that guys hit some shots there early because they were making it difficult on us around the basket,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said.

Will Moats scored 11 points for the Irish and Andrew Brosius added nine. Kellan Spearman led Hershey with eight points, and Cole Schwager and Tyler Hoelscher each had five.

The Panthers started the game with a 6-2 lead that was quickly squandered by a 12-0 Irish run. An Aidan George free throw and a Hoelscher 3 cut the deficit to 14-10 going into the second quarter.

The Irish extended their lead by scoring 15 points in the second quarter, nine of which came on 3s by Erickson, Sam Troshynski and Will Moats. St. Pat’s held Hershey to only three points in the frame.

The Irish opened the third with nine points straight point. St. Pat’s held a 49-18 lead going into the fourth quarter, where the Irish closed out the game 57-30.

“I think that we did a good job, but we have a lot of work to do,” O’Malley said. “Hershey did a nice job of really collapsing their zone and making it difficult, and I think that’s something we’re going to continue to need to work against.”

GIRLS

Hershey (49): Tahlia Steinbeck 18, Emma Hall 14, Alex Beveridge 8, Ali Vaughn 5, Kayla McNeel 2, Dalaney Kohn 2.

St. Pat’s (42): Tonja Heirigs 27, Reese Fleck 7, Cara Roberg 6, Maci Cox 2.

BOYS

St. Pat’s (57): Brecken Erickson 17, Will Moats 11, Andrew Brosius 9, Sam Troshynski 8, Logan Winder 4, Seth Engler 4, Zarek Branch 2, Sutton Tickle 2.

Hershey (30): Kellan Spearman 8, Cole Schwager 5, Tyler Hoelscher 5, Cooper Hill 4, Max Berntson 3, Austin Zachry 2, Aidan George 1, Ceidan Childears 1, Maddex McConnell 1.