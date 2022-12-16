Hershey girls, Ogallala boys win in Friday showdown

HERSHEY — Alex Beveridge scored a game-high 25 points and made six 3s as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated Ogallala 69-46 Friday in Hershey.

“The girls played really good,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I feel like offensively, we did a really good job being more patient. We kind of were forced a little bit last week. This week, I feel like we let the game come to us, and they did a really good job.”

Tahlia Steinbeck scored 14 points, Emma Hall added 13, and Dalaney Kohn finished with seven.

Aelyn Cain led Ogallala with 12 points, followed by Marlee Ervin’s eight and Mallory Murphy’s seven.

“Ogallala’s an athletic team,” Lowther said. “They got a lot of offensive rebounds, but we did a good job battling hard and getting through their press. We got some really good looks and the girls shot well tonight for sure.”

Hershey trailed in the early minutes following a slow start in which Ogallala took a 7-2 lead. A 12-1 run that included 3s from Beveridge and Steinbeck put Hershey ahead by six going into the second quarter.

Hershey opened the second with a 9-0 run to extend the Panthers’ lead to 23-8. Both teams traded baskets — and both teams combined for 22 free throws in the frame — as Hershey took a 36-20 lead into halftime.

The Panthers grew their lead to as much as 22 points by the end of the third quarter, outscoring the Indians 19-13 in the frame.

Hershey took that lead to the end, closing out Ogallala 69-46 and improving the Panthers’ record to 4-1.

“Just watching them on film, we could tell they just got a lot more energy with their new coach there,” Lowther said. “They’re an athletic team. We knew it was a physical (game) … every time we play Ogallala, it’s a pretty physical game. I felt like our girls responded really well, and the energy in the gym tonight, I think they just fed off of it really well too.”

BOYS Ogallala 68, Hershey 25

Race McClure led all players with 12 points as the Ogallala boys defeated Hershey 68-25 Friday in Hershey to keep their undefeated season intact.

Harry Caskey scored 10 for the Indians, Ryder Smith finished with nine, and Caden Rezac and Jeron Gager both had eight.

Kellan Spearman led Hershey with seven points, Tyler Hoelscher scored five and Austin Zachry finished with four.

Ogallala opened the game with three straight 3s — two from Gager and one from Ian Shaw — that started a 24-2 first quarter.

Ogallala followed that 24-point first quarter with 22 points in the second while holding Hershey to just nine.

Ogallala forced a running clock early in the third quarter, outscoring Hershey 12-6 in the frame before closing out the game with 10 points in the fourth.

GIRLS

Hershey (69) Alex Beveridge 25, Tahlia Steinbeck 14, Emma Hall 13, Dalaney Kohn 7, Kayla McNeel 2, Haily Miller 2, Ali Vaughn 2, Michalee Brownawell 2, Aubrey Hall 1, Kenna Bringewatt 1.

Ogallala (46)

Aelyn Cain 12, Marlee Ervin 8, Mallory Murphy 7, Gracie Marhenke 6, Tayden Kirchner 5, Eideann Tuttle 3, Jamie Krab 2, Ali Beamon 2, Laney Caskey 1.

BOYS

Ogallala (68)

Race McClure 12, Harry Caskey 10, Ryder Smith 9, Caden Rezac 8, Jeron Gager 8, Ian Shaw 6, Caleb Castillo 4, Luke Hiltibrand 3, Sawyer Smith 2, Jayden Curtis 2, Colton Knispel 2, Rylan Gilmore 2.

Hershey (25)

Kellan Spearman 7, Tyler Hoelscher 5, Austin Zachry 4, Cole Schwager 3, Cooper Hill 2, Max Berntson 2.