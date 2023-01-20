Hershey girls, St. Pat's boys advance to SPVA Finals

Emma Hall scored 17 points as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 48-40 on Friday in the SPVA Tournament semifinals at North Platte Community College.

Hershey faces Bridgeport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at NPCC.

“We came out and we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “They played really well in that first half. They got out to a lot more loose balls and rebounds than us.”

Alex Beveridge added 13 points for Hershey, followed by Tahlia Steinbeck’s 10. Tonja Heirigs led St. Pat’s with 24.

“Second half, I felt like we picked it up,” Lowther said. “I feel like offensively, we were a lot more patient, and we passed the ball a lot better and less dribbling, and I think it helped us in the long run.”

Both teams traded points early until Hershey took a 9-8 lead. Hall scored the next four points to put the Panthers ahead 13-8, but Heirigs made a buzzer-beating jumper to cut the deficit to three going into the second quarter.

St. Pat’s Cara Roberg made a 3 early in the second quarter to further cut the deficit to two at 15-13, but St. Pat’s couldn’t push through yet to take the lead. Hershey then went on an 8-0 run to extend the Panther lead to 10, but St. Pat’s cut it back to three by halftime at 23-20.

The Irish finally took their first lead of the game early in the third quarter at 26-25 thanks to a 6-2 start to the second half, but Beveridge quickly ended that lead with a 3.

That 3 kickstarted a 9-0 run that saw Hershey go up 34-26. The Panthers took a 36-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hershey grew the lead to double digits, and despite some deep 3s from Heirigs, St. Pat’s couldn’t cut the deficit to below eight late in the fourth.

“Limit the turnovers,” said Lowther on what Hershey needs to do to beat Bridgeport. “Cut down their fastbreak, because what they love to do is all of sudden go on 12-14-0 runs, and the next thing you look up and you’re down by 20 points because of little mistakes like that. We have to take care of the ball, be patient offensively and battle on the boards.”

BOYS

St. Pat’s 48, Chase County 32: Brecken Erickson scored a game-high 22 points as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Chase County 48-32 on Friday in the SPVA Tournament semifinals at NPCC.

The Irish will play Bridgeport at 6 p.m. Saturday at NPCC.

“I thought we played really hard,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I appreciated our effort. Chase County was really game. They hit a number of shots and did a good job of keeping themselves in the game.”

Andrew Brosius added eight points, and Zarek Branch scored seven for the Irish. Easton Fries led Chase County with 14, and Kade Anderson scored 12.

The lead changed hands five times in the first quarter as Chase County took a 12-10 lead going into the second, but that’s where the Irish’s defense shined.

St. Pat’s held the Longhorns to just four points in the second quarter. The Irish also went on an 8-0 run to close out the first half with a 26-16 lead.

“We knew that they played mostly man-to-man, and so to some degree, we expected (pressure around the perimeter),” O’Malley said.

“I think they were maybe a little faster and more physical than we might have anticipated, and that’s just a credit to their preparation.”

Both teams traded points in the third quarter, with the Irish outscoring the Longhorns 15-14, then St. Pat’s held Chase County to just two points in the fourth quarter and closed out the game 48-32.

GIRLS

Hershey (48)

Emma Hall 17, Alex Beveridge 13, Tahlia Steinbeck 10, Ali Vaughn 3, Michalee Brownawell 3, Dalaney Kohn 2.

St. Pat’s (40)

Tonja Heirigs 24, Reese Fleck 6, Cara Roberg 5, Gabriella Swift 4, Ellie Hanna 1.

BOYS

St. Pat’s (48)

Brecken Erickson 22, Andrew Brosius 8, Zarek Branch 7, Logan Winder 4, Will Moats 4, Sam Troshynski 3.

Chase County (32)

Easton Fries 14, Kade Anderson 12, Camron Lempke 4, Tristan Jablonski 2.