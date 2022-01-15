Hershey girls top Holdrege at home; Panthers boys fall

A strong defensive effort and a late Kinley Folchert 3 helped the Hershey girls basketball team top Holdrege 34-30 Saturday at home.

Shayda Vaughn scored 13 points, and Michalee Brownawell added seven in the win.

“That was all grit right there,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I knew it was going to be a tough one for sure. I knew it was going to be a banger, and it definitely lived up to that for sure. Proud of the girls, they kept fighting.”

Offensively, the game was a tale of two halves. The Panthers struggled to score when they needed to most in the first half, and that led to a six-point deficit at halftime.

Defensively, Hershey was consistent throughout, even more so in the second half. After allowing 11 and 10 points in the first two quarters, respectively, the Panthers only gave up nine the rest of the game.

“The defense definitely won the game,” Lowther said. “We went to our 1-3-1 (zone), and I think we found what we needed there against them. We did a really good job. They were trying to get us on the backside for sure, and our girls played real physical with it.”