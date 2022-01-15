Hershey girls top Holdrege at home; Panthers boys fall

A strong defensive effort and a late Kinley Folchert 3 helped the Hershey girls basketball team top Holdrege 34-30 Saturday at home.
Shayda Vaughn scored 13 points, and Michalee Brownawell added seven in the win.
“That was all grit right there,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “I knew it was going to be a tough one for sure. I knew it was going to be a banger, and it definitely lived up to that for sure. Proud of the girls, they kept fighting.”
Offensively, the game was a tale of two halves. The Panthers struggled to score when they needed to most in the first half, and that led to a six-point deficit at halftime.
Defensively, Hershey was consistent throughout, even more so in the second half. After allowing 11 and 10 points in the first two quarters, respectively, the Panthers only gave up nine the rest of the game.
“The defense definitely won the game,” Lowther said. “We went to our 1-3-1 (zone), and I think we found what we needed there against them. We did a really good job. They were trying to get us on the backside for sure, and our girls played real physical with it.”
Holdrege had an answer for Hershey at every turn in the first half. When the Panthers made a basket to cut the deficit to two to end the first quarter, Holdrege opened the second with two and went up 15-9.
Hershey got a four-point swing after Brownawell and Hassett banked in shots to pull within two, but Holdrege went on a 6-2 run to go into halftime up 21-15.
“We knew Holdrege defensively is a really good team,” Lowther said. “They hold some really good teams to under 40 points consistently, and I just think we were trying to force too much. I just said, ‘Work the ball around a little bit. Get them tired, and we’ll get an open shot.’ And I think the girls did a really good job.”
The Panthers’ responded well to that message. Hershey quickly cut the deficit to one possession and traded points with Holdrege the rest of the third quarter.
Hershey finally took the lead for good in the fourth after a Brownawell jumper gave the Panthers a 31-29 advantage. Folchert nailed a 3 from the corner with about a minute left to put Hershey up by five.
“When Kinley Folchert hit that 3 to put us up by five, that was a dagger,” Lowther said. “The girls kind of knew then that defensively, we were playing so well that we could hold them.”
Holdrege 38,
Hershey 30
Cooper Hill scored 13 points and Garrett Brannan added 10 as the Hershey boys basketball team lost to Holdrege 38-30 Saturday at home.
Hill and Brannan were two of three Panthers to score in the loss. Austin Zachry had seven.
Hershey struggled to score in the first quarter, as their first basket didn’t come until about three minutes left. By then, Holdrege amassed an 8-0 lead, but the Panthers struck back late with a Brannan 3 to trail 11-6 heading into the second.
Holdrege always had an answer for Hershey, though. When the Panthers went on a 10-6 run to pull to within one at 17-16, Holdrege responded with a 7-3 run and went into halftime leading by five.
Then the scoring all but stopped for the Panthers after Hershey tied the game at 26-26. Holdrege went on a 8-0 run into the fourth quarter, took a 34-26 lead and closed out the game 38-30.
Hershey girls (34)
Shayda Vaughn 13, Michalee Brownawell 7, Emma Hall 5, Abby Hassett 4, Kinley Folchert 3, Alex Beveridge 2.
Holdrege (30)
Mallory Pfeifer 13, McKenna Ortgiesen 11, Avery Hurlbert 4, Megan Belgum 2.
Holdrege boys (38)
Jaxson Karn 11, Jackson Hinrichs 10, Wyatt Dutcher 7, Kaden Broeker 5, Garret Johnson 5.