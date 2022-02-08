Hershey girls trounce Paxton; Tigers boys pull away late against Panthers

Alex Beveridge scored 16 points, and Emma Hall and Michalee Brownawell each added 12 as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated Paxton 53-19 Tuesday at home.
“The girls came out and did what they were supposed to do,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “Played with a lot of high energy and effort. I didn’t want them to overlook (Paxton) and I don’t think they did at all. Our defense was on point and then offensively, we just moved the ball real well and got real good open looks. Perfect execution really.”
Trista Detmer led the Tigers with eight points, followed by Jacelyn Jorgensen’s seven.
The Panthers smothered Paxton early, stealing the ball and using that to generate points. Hershey held Paxton to just four points in the first quarter while scoring 17, including the first nine of the game.
“Our defense really showed up tonight with our presses,” Lowther said. “We threw different presses at them, a lot of high pressure and that’s what I wanted. It led to fast break points as well.”
It continued into the second quarter, where Paxton scored six points. Hershey’s offense slowed a bit, but it still scored 11 to take a 28-10 lead to halftime.
The Panthers stayed aggressive on defense and used a handful of turnovers to go on a 13-2 run to start the third quarter and extend their lead to 41-12. Hershey began emptying its bench toward the end of the third and later midway through the fourth as it closed out the game on a 12-7 run.
“I think right now, their confidence is building for sure, and we’re peaking at the right time,” Lowther said. “We just have to fix up some things once in a while, just taking care of the ball. Sometimes we get lackadaisical at passes, but overall I feel really good going into Thursday against St. Pat’s and subdistricts too.”
BOYS
Paxton 46, Hershey 39
Isaiah Fox and Caden Holm scored 18 points each as the Paxton boys basketball team defeated Hershey 46-39 on Tuesday in Hershey.
Cooper Hill led the Panthers with 15, followed by 13 from Garrett Brannan and seven from Aidan George.
A Holm buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third quarter put Paxton ahead 32-30 and started a 9-2 run into the fourth that helped the Tigers stay in control.
Hershey cut its deficit to a one-possession game three times in the fourth, but Paxton responded each time and stopped the Panthers from going on a run.
Both teams traded the lead throughout the first half, and even went into half tied after Fox made a last-second 3. A Hill free throw late in the third gave the Panthers their only lead of the second half at 30-29, which was met with Holm’s 3.
George made a 3 late in the fourth to pull Hershey to within two at 39-37, but the Panthers couldn’t find a basket when it needed to and Paxton pulled away with a 7-2 run.
GIRLS
Hershey (53)
Alex Beveridge 16, Emma Hall 12, Michalee Brownawell 12, Kate Vaughn 4, Ali Vaughn 3, Kayla McNeel 2, Dalaney Kohn 2, Shayda Vaughn 2.
Paxton (19)
Trista Detmer 8, Jacelyn Jorgensen 7, Jordan Clouse 2, Audrey Holm 2.
BOYS
Paxton (46)
Isaiah Fox 18, Caden Holm 18, Tommy Markussen 6, Tanner Hebblethwaite 2, Jacob Holzfaster 2.
Hershey (39)
Cooper Hill 15, Garrett Brannan 13, Aidan George 7, Chase Moorhead 3, Cole Schwager 1.