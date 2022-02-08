Hershey girls trounce Paxton; Tigers boys pull away late against Panthers

Alex Beveridge scored 16 points, and Emma Hall and Michalee Brownawell each added 12 as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated Paxton 53-19 Tuesday at home.

“The girls came out and did what they were supposed to do,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “Played with a lot of high energy and effort. I didn’t want them to overlook (Paxton) and I don’t think they did at all. Our defense was on point and then offensively, we just moved the ball real well and got real good open looks. Perfect execution really.”

Trista Detmer led the Tigers with eight points, followed by Jacelyn Jorgensen’s seven.

The Panthers smothered Paxton early, stealing the ball and using that to generate points. Hershey held Paxton to just four points in the first quarter while scoring 17, including the first nine of the game.

“Our defense really showed up tonight with our presses,” Lowther said. “We threw different presses at them, a lot of high pressure and that’s what I wanted. It led to fast break points as well.”

It continued into the second quarter, where Paxton scored six points. Hershey’s offense slowed a bit, but it still scored 11 to take a 28-10 lead to halftime.