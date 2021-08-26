Hershey softball plays 1st home games of inaugural season

Thursday night wasn’t about wins or losses for the Hershey softball team. It was about getting to play in front of family, friends, teachers and fans at home for the first time in its inaugural season.
Fans were lined up from home plate down the third-base line — and some even spread out behind the outfield fence — to watch the Panthers play in their first home doubleheader against Kearney Catholic.
While Hershey didn’t get the results it was looking for in 15-2 and 13-0 losses to Kearney Catholic, the milestone of playing the first home games in Hershey history took center stage.
“It was definitely first-game jitters all over again for them,” coach Brittney Stenger said. “I mean, it’s Hershey’s first-ever home game, so that was huge. I do still think there (is room for) more improvement, but we did see improvement from our last game.”
Stenger said she felt her players were nervous playing at home for the first time in front of a sizable crowd, but now that the games are out of the way, she believes they can focus a little more.
“I don’t think they expected this many people,” Stenger said. “I’ve been kind of talking it down all week like, ‘Ah, we’ll have just a few people here.’ It was a good crowd here and that’s good to see. I expect to see that more.”
Those fans got to see some Hershey offense in the first game. The Panthers started off the bottom of the first down 5-0, but quickly got things going with a walk, a bunt single and an RBI single to right field from Zoe Schmitt. Jaycie Reitz scored when Schmitt stole second and Kearney Catholic threw the ball down to put Hershey’s second run on the board.
Kearney Catholic’s experience was too much for the Panthers to handle. The Stars blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth by scoring six runs, putting them in mercy rule territory and ending the game at 15-2.
Hershey got two more hits in the game on back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the second.
Kearney Catholic played Hershey better in the second game, limiting the Panthers to just one hit on an Olivia Moorhead single in the bottom of the first. The Stars used a six-run second and a five-run third to close out the game.
Hershey went with Moorhead and Jordyn Messersmith in the circle in games one and two, respectively, and while Kearney Catholic did find success on offense against them both, Moorhead and Messersmith consistently found the strike zone.
“I just have to hands down give it to these pitchers,” Stenger said. “Every game, we really just got two that are running the show right now. They’re so reliable, I never worry about them. I hope we never lose them.”