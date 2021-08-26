Hershey softball plays 1st home games of inaugural season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those fans got to see some Hershey offense in the first game. The Panthers started off the bottom of the first down 5-0, but quickly got things going with a walk, a bunt single and an RBI single to right field from Zoe Schmitt. Jaycie Reitz scored when Schmitt stole second and Kearney Catholic threw the ball down to put Hershey’s second run on the board.

Kearney Catholic’s experience was too much for the Panthers to handle. The Stars blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth by scoring six runs, putting them in mercy rule territory and ending the game at 15-2.

Hershey got two more hits in the game on back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the second.

Kearney Catholic played Hershey better in the second game, limiting the Panthers to just one hit on an Olivia Moorhead single in the bottom of the first. The Stars used a six-run second and a five-run third to close out the game.

Hershey went with Moorhead and Jordyn Messersmith in the circle in games one and two, respectively, and while Kearney Catholic did find success on offense against them both, Moorhead and Messersmith consistently found the strike zone.