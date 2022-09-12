Hershey softball sweeps Holyoke in doubleheader

HERSHEY — Karlee Denny and Jordyn Messersmtih drove in two runs and four Hershey players had two hits as the Panthers softball team defeated Holyoke 9-5 in the second game of a doubleheader Monday to clinch a sweep.

The Panthers came from behind in the bottom of the seventh to beat Holyoke 8-7 in the first game. Olivia Moorhead had three hits, and three other players recorded two hits each in the win. Karlee Denny and Clara Denny had two RBI each.

Moorhead also pitched a complete game, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters in the win.

“That was huge, just a walk-off run,” Hershey coach Brittney Stenger said. “They haven’t had that yet this season, and this was a tough team for us.”

Messersmith pitched a complete game, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight.

Alyssa Quiroga, Jaycie Reitz, Kaley Castillo and Clara Denny led the team with two hits each, and Hershey had 11 hits total.

“It was really good to see them pull out both wins on senior night,” Stenger said.

That hitting came alive early. Holyoke scored four runs in the top of the fourth, and Hershey responded with five in the bottom of the frame.

Elie Schmitt hit an RBI single to left, then a wild pitch scored another run. Castillo hit an RBI single to center, then Karlee Denny walked with the bases loaded to tie the game and prompt Holyoke to change pitchers with only one out.

The new pitcher walked Messersmith to give Hershey the 5-4 lead before recording the final two outs to escape the inning.

The Panthers didn’t score again until the bottom of the third on a Messersmith RBI single to center to extend the lead to 6-4.

A wild pitch, an error at third and a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth pushed the score 9-4. Holyoke added a run in the top of the fifth on a throwing error to third to set the score at 9-5.

Both teams had runners on third in the bottom of the fifth and the top of the sixth, but neither team could score the runner.

Hershey moves to 6-12 on the season. The Panthers head to Minden for a doubleheader Tuesday.