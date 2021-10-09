Hershey volleyball defeats St. Pat's in final game of St. Pat's triangular

The Hershey volleyball team held on to defeat St. Pat’s 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 in the final game of the St. Pat’s triangular on Saturday in North Platte.
Both teams were tied at 23-23 after St. Pat’s came back from down 18-10, but the Panthers secured the final two points for the win.
“They played well,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “Everybody stepped up in different ways that they haven’t had to before, and they trusted each other. They got the job done. I’m proud of them.”
Both teams were evenly matched throughout the first two sets. After some early back-and-forth in the first set, Hershey captured a pair of points to go up 11-9. After St. Pat’s notched the next point, Hershey went on a three-point run to go up by four.
Hershey would score the final three points of the first set to win 25-21, highlighted by an Emma Hall kill.
The second set played out similar to the first, but this time, the Irish played with the lead after the score was tied at 8-8. A Bella Arensdorf kill and a Mae Siegel ace helped St. Pat’s go on a 4-0 run and force a Hershey timeout.
The Panthers responded with a run of their own, featuring kills from Tahlia Steinbeck and Hall to pull Hershey to within one, as the team traded points to a 23-23 tie. The Irish were able to eek out the 25-23 victory on a pair of wide shots by the Panthers.
A 10-3 run early in the third set put the Panthers up 15-9 in the final set, when Steinbeck suffered an apparent knee injury. That, however, didn’t stop the Panther’s momentum as they won three of the next four points to take 18-10 lead.
St. Pat’s, though, finally found its offense. The Irish went on a 10-2 of their own run to tie the set at 20-20 thanks to two aces and five kills. A pair of late wide hits by the Irish helped the Panthers to the 25-23 victory.
“It was so nice to see them playing as a team,” Kennedy said. “These guys are a strong team. They trust each other, and they’re doing a good job of doing that. It showed today.”
St. Pat’s 2, Maxwell 0
The Irish swept Maxwell in the first game of the triangular 25-16, 25-17.
St. Pat’s scored seven of the first eight points in the first set and never trailed. Maxwell made things interesting when it pulled to within two at 11-9 thanks in part to three kills from Harley Kuenning.
The Irish scored the next five points to go up 16-10, and Maxwell once again cut the deficit to three at 17-14 off a small run. From there, St. Pat’s jumped back out to a six-point lead and closed out the set 25-16.
Maxwell led the second set early, but St. Pat’s tied the set at 5-5 and went up 12-7, holding that five-point advantage for much of the rest of the set.
Hershey 2, Maxwell 0
Hershey swept Maxwell in the second game of the triangular 25-20, 25-15.
The Panthers took an early 10-2 lead in the first set that Maxwell never recovered from. But it came close.
The Wildcats were down 19-11 and made it a 24-20 game late.
Just like against St. Pat’s, Maxwell had a lead early in the second set. Hershey eventually tied the set at 8-8, and then went up 13-8. It won the final set 25-15 to complete the sweep.