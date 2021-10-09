Hershey volleyball defeats St. Pat's in final game of St. Pat's triangular

A 10-3 run early in the third set put the Panthers up 15-9 in the final set, when Steinbeck suffered an apparent knee injury. That, however, didn’t stop the Panther’s momentum as they won three of the next four points to take 18-10 lead.

St. Pat’s, though, finally found its offense. The Irish went on a 10-2 of their own run to tie the set at 20-20 thanks to two aces and five kills. A pair of late wide hits by the Irish helped the Panthers to the 25-23 victory.

“It was so nice to see them playing as a team,” Kennedy said. “These guys are a strong team. They trust each other, and they’re doing a good job of doing that. It showed today.”

St. Pat’s 2, Maxwell 0

The Irish swept Maxwell in the first game of the triangular 25-16, 25-17.

St. Pat’s scored seven of the first eight points in the first set and never trailed. Maxwell made things interesting when it pulled to within two at 11-9 thanks in part to three kills from Harley Kuenning.

The Irish scored the next five points to go up 16-10, and Maxwell once again cut the deficit to three at 17-14 off a small run. From there, St. Pat’s jumped back out to a six-point lead and closed out the set 25-16.