Hershey volleyball falls to No. 3 Kearney Catholic in straight games

HERSHEY — The Panthers didn’t get the result they wanted, but their competitive level was a different story.

“I thought we played really well,” Hershey volleyball coach Samantha Kennedy said after being swept by Kearney Catholic on Thursday night. “We came out and started out on top pretty much every single set. We need to work on consistency throughout the set. We gave up a lot of big leads, but overall we played really well.”

Scores were 26-24, 25-18, 25-21.

Margaret Haarberg and Londyn Carnes each had 11 kills for Kearney Catholic (4-0), a program that reached the state finals last year and entered ranked No. 3 in Class C-2 in this week’s Omaha World-Herald state prep poll. Aibrey Mandernach added 10 kills.

Team stats were compiled for Hershey (2-2), which nearly handed the Stars just their third set loss of the season so far. The Panthers led 15-9 in the third game, but Kearney Catholic scored 13 of the next 18 points to grab a 22-20 lead.

“It’s just staying consistent and when we’re in those leads, we have to work on staying confident too,” Kennedy said. “I think we get in those leads sometimes and get timid.”

Stars freshman Kit Schrock entered the game in the third set and provided a spark that helped turn the momentum, according to Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner.

“It was her first time to get in a game and we just have a lot of kids who can come in and help out when they need to,” Conner said. “We just started controlling our pass game a little better.

“Hershey is a good team. They are going to knock a lot of teams off this year,” Conner said. “They are pretty solid all the way around ... we had our hands full.”

As for what makes the Stars a tough matchup for opponents?

“All of it. All of it,” Kennedy said. “Height, smarts and well-rounded players.”

Kennedy said she felt her team exhibited some of those same traits.

“We played smart,” she said. “(The Stars) have some aggressive hitters and we knew we couldn’t exactly kill every single ball against a big block like theirs, but we were able to find places (to hit) and just played smart all the way around.”

The Panthers battled back from a late three-point deficit to tie the first game 23-23, and also fought off one game point. But the Stars then rolled off the final two points to close it out.

The teams split the first dozen points of the second game, but the Stars scored 10 of the next 15 to gain control. Kearney Catholic then extended the lead to eight points en route to building a 2-0 lead in the match.

Hershey also was swept by Ogallala Tuesday and heads into another challenge this weekend.

“We have a huge tournament coming up on Saturday in Lexington,” Kennedy said. “If we play like we did tonight and put things together and stay consistent, we should be able to win that tournament.

“We just need to keep our goals in front of us, stay focused and use our losses to our advantage.”