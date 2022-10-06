Hershey volleyball sweeps Sutherland at home

HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team swept Sutherland 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 at home on Tuesday to move to 14-5 on the season with only five games left.

“The girls came out strong, especially in that first set,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “They kind of just took care of business. I told them a million times, when they can serve receive, they can do things so well. And they did that.”

Hershey used its size at the net and powerful swings to keep Sutherland scrambling, especially in the third set to break away from a 10-10 tie.

The Sailors held leads early in the second and third sets, but the Panthers went on long scoring runs to pull away and take both.

“It definitely gave us a lot of momentum and energy throughout the whole entire game,” Kennedy said.

Hershey dominated the first set, jumping out to an 18-3 lead. Both teams then traded points until the score was 21-7. The Panthers scored four of the next six to win the set 25-9.

Sutherland matched Hershey point-for-point in the second set and even held a lead at 9-7 midway through. The Panthers took the lead back with a 4-0 run, then extended that lead later in the set with a 5-0 run to go up 19-13.

Hershey closed the set by scoring six of the last seven points to win 25-17.

“We struggled a little bit in the second set, especially at the beginning,” Kennedy said. “The beginning is the most important part of the set if we can stay strong throughout the whole entire way. We dug ourselves out of a hole, and then the third set was a little better too.”

Sutherland again held an early lead in the third set, but Hershey caught up and tied the set at 7-7. After trading the next few points until the score was tied at 10-10, the Panthers went on a 10-0 run to take a 20-10 lead.

Hershey closed the set at 25-11.

The Panthers host Maxwell and St. Pat’s in a triangular Saturday. Hershey hosts Dundy County-Stratton and Perkins County on Tuesday before wrapping up its season Oct. 18 against Chase County.

“We’ve been working super hard on the fundamentals, so just putting it together and staying consistent the entire time,” said Kennedy on what she wants to see from her team as Hershey wraps up the season.