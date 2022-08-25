Hershey volleyball tops Broken Bow in five sets

Something had to give with the score tied at 12-12 in the fifth set of the Hershey volleyball team’s season opener with Broken Bow on Thursday.

That something was Emma Hall and Maddie Guernsey. Guernsey got the ball past two Broken Bow blockers to break the tie, and Hall slammed the last two points needed to win the set and defeat the Indians 3-2 in a 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 match.

“We talked about consistency, and we set a goal the first day of practice that we don’t lose a fifth set,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “They came out and we’re sticking strong to that goal.”

Broken Bow matched Hershey’s intensity throughout the fifth set, even after the Panthers took a 4-1 lead to start the set. The Indians closed the gap with a four-point stretch to take the lead, and from there, neither team went up by more than two points the rest of the frame.

When Broken Bow took a 10-8 lead, Hershey even the score with a 3-1 run. The Indians never took the lead again, and Hershey broke a 12-12 tie to close out the set.

“I talked to the girls. Mental toughness, they had it,” Kennedy said. “They pulled through. They’re not going to give up. They’re fighters.”

Each set was different, as both teams had moments where it looked like a dominating force.

Broken Bow had it in the first set, using a 6-1 run to take a 15-8 lead midway through. When Hershey later cut the deficit to one at 21-20, the Indians scored the last four points to win the set.

Hershey came out in the second half with a 7-1 run that set the tone for how the rest of the frame went. While Broken Bow did eventually cut the deficit to one at 7-6, the Panthers slowly broke away, eventually taking a lead as large as 10 at 24-14. Hershey won the set 25-17.

The third set looked as if it would follow the second as Hershey had a 20-11 lead, which was quickly squandered with a Broken Bow 10-1 run to tie the set at 21-21.

The Indians scored four of the next five points to win the set 25-22.

Hershey and Broken Bow traded the lead for most of the fourth set until Hershey went on a 8-1 run to take a 24-17 lead. After the Indians scored the next two points, the Panthers won the set when Broken Bow hit a ball into the net.

Hershey came away with the fifth set to start the season with a win.

“That was good. That was big for us,” Kennedy said. “A great season opener. Broken Bow is a really good team, and I thought we came out strong and we showed truly how much potential we have for the rest of the season.”