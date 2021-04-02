 Skip to main content
Hershey's Dayonna Roberts signs with NPCC
Dayonna Roberts (middle) poses for a photo with her family after signing her letter of intent to play basketball at North Platte Community College on Friday.

 Jake Dreilinger / The North Platte Telegraph

Hershey basketball senior Dayonna Roberts’ father, Willie, played basketball at North Platte Community College in the late 90‘s. Now, Roberts is continuing that legacy.

Roberts signed her letter of intent with NPCC on Friday and will be competing at the school her father once played at.

“He’s like my best friend,” Roberts said. “He’s been my coach all my life.”

Roberts said she wasn’t sure if she was ready to go explore college, so signing with NPCC makes sense, as it allows her to stay close to home while playing basketball.

“I’ve known (Jeff) Thurman for a while, ever since my freshman year,” she said. “He knows how I play, I suppose. I know the gym, I know everything about it.”

Roberts being so close to home allows Willie and the rest of her family to continue watching her play basketball, especially now that her career at Hershey is over. He said it will be nice to see her shoot at the same basket he once shot at.

“I’m kinda holding back the tears being in this gym again … and seeing my little girl do the same thing I got a chance to do,” he said.

As she signed her LOI at the college, Roberts wanted to give one last shoutout to Hershey and the community she grew up in.

“Thanks for the experience Hershey,” she said. “(You will) always be my family.”

