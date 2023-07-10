LINCOLN — Some of the best student athletes from the senior class of 2023 play in the state’s annual basketball, volleyball and softball all-star competitions. Nebraska Public Media will bring high school sports fans live coverage on its World television channel.

“Nebraska All-Star High School Basketball” begins with the girls’ game at 6 p.m. CT, Monday, July 24, on World. The boys’ game follows at 8 p.m. CT, also on World.

“Nebraska All-Star High School Girls’ Volleyball” begins at 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, July 25, on World.

The basketball and volleyball games will be broadcast live from Lincoln North Star High School.

“Nebraska All-Star High School Softball” airs at 5 p.m. CT, Wednesday, July 26, on World. This match-up will air live from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bowlin Stadium.

Games will also be livestreamed at nebraskapublicmedia.org and on the Nebraska Public Media App.

The Nebraska Coaches Association selects all-star senior student athletes from all parts of the state to represent their sport and themselves.