High school cowboys and cowgirls claim championships at state finals

HASTINGS — The Nebraska High School Rodeo season wrapped up last weekend with the high school finals in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on June 17 to 18 and the short go-round on June 19. The top four contestants in each of fifteen events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln at the Lancaster Events Center July 18-24.
The 2020-21 champions are Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca, bareback riding; Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel, barrel racing; Cooper Bass, Brewster, boys cutting; Jaya Nelson, Bassett, breakaway roping; Hunter Boydston, Grover, Colorado, bull riding; Mekenna Fisher, Hershey, girls cutting; Wacey Day, Fleming, Colorado, goat tying; Madison Mills, Eddyville, pole bending; Brody McAbee, Ansley, saddle bronc riding; Dane Pokorny, Stapleton, steer wrestling; Hayes Wetzel, Palmer, team roping header; Ryan Shepherd, North Platte, team roping heeler; Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff, tie-down roping; Tatum Olson, Bloomfield, reined cow horse; Jate Saults, Big Springs, light rifle shooting; and Tanner Ellis, Minden, trap shooting.
Boys rookie of the year is Hayden Stump, Elsmere, and the girls rookie of the year is Clancy Jo Brown, North Platte. Cooper Bass is the year-end boys all-around champion; Wacey Day is the year-end girls all-around champion. Girls state finals all-around winner was Madison Mills, Eddyville, and the boys state finals all-around winner went to Tate Talkington, Scottsbluff.
The 2021-22 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo queen is Ashton Werth of Hyannis.
The following are synopses of some of the champions.
Barrel racing champion – Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
Elle Ravenscroft led the pack all year long, with her competitors in the rearview mirror.
The Nenzel cowgirl led the barrel racing rankings the entire year, and even with a bobble at state finals, finished as the 2021 state barrel racing champion.
Going into state, she was twenty points ahead of the number two cowgirl, Taci Flinn. In the first round, she finished fifth; in the second round, she tipped a barrel to add a five second penalty to her time and take her out of the placings.
In the short round, she finished second behind Flinn.
“She was on my back the whole finals,” Ravenscroft said. “Being chased is not a great feeling. I had great competition and that was a little intimidating at times.”
She didn’t realize she had won the state title till the announcer mentioned it.
“I was holding my breath,” she said.
She’s excited to compete at the NHSFR in Lincoln, because of its proximity.
“It’s hometown. I think there will be pressure to represent your state well. I’m really excited about it.”
The 2021 Cody-Kilgore High School graduate won’t compete in collegiate rodeo; she will play basketball at Chadron State College, where she’ll pursue a degree in physical education and health. She was recruited by both the basketball and rodeo coaches, but chose basketball.
“That was honestly, a big decision. I decided we’re going to try basketball. I can always rodeo in the summer. I wanted the opportunity to play basketball because rodeo’s always going to be there.”
Bareback riding champion – Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca
Spencer Denaeyer was the only bareback rider to make three qualified rides at state to win the state title.
Entering the state finals, he was three and a half points behind Tanner Drueke.
“I just went in super motivated, knowing I had my work cut out,” he said. “I had people to chase, and I think that honestly improved my performance more than anything.”
This is his second qualification for the NHSFR; his first one was as a freshman, which didn’t go as well as he would have liked. That provides incentive for this year.
“I think it’s time to take advantage of the fact that it’s in Lincoln. It’s time to give it everything I’ve got and compete with all the year-end champs. It’ll be tough. It’ll be time to put the pedal to the floor.”
Denaeyer will be a senior at Mullen High School this fall; he participates in football, wrestling and track and was on the honor roll for two quarters this year.
Pole bending champion – Madison Mills, Eddyville
Madison Mills’ 2021 pole bending title was the third state championship the Eddyville cowgirl has won.
She led the state the entire year, and felt a little pressure from freshman Clancy Jo Brown, but after four years of high school state qualifications and two years of junior high, she’s taught herself how to handle the pressure.
“I’ve learned how to deal with it and calm my nerves,” she said. “I tell myself, ‘It’s nothing new, I’ve been doing it for six years (through high school and junior high rodeo), we practice all week long,’ so I trust my horse and my own riding ability and that’s how I calm myself down.”
The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School graduate will attend Mid-Plains Community College in McCook this fall to study criminal justice. She has decided to forego college rodeo, at least for her freshman year, to be able to concentrate on her studies.
“Rodeo will take up a lot of time and practice and I’d rather focus on school,” she said.
She also finished in third place in the barrels and will be at Nationals in that event as well.
For complete results, visit hsrodeo-nebraska.com/results. For more information on the state finals and the NHSFR, hsrodeo-nebraska.com, nhsfrlincoln.org, and nhsra.com.