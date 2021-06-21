High school cowboys and cowgirls claim championships at state finals

“It’s hometown. I think there will be pressure to represent your state well. I’m really excited about it.”

The 2021 Cody-Kilgore High School graduate won’t compete in collegiate rodeo; she will play basketball at Chadron State College, where she’ll pursue a degree in physical education and health. She was recruited by both the basketball and rodeo coaches, but chose basketball.

“That was honestly, a big decision. I decided we’re going to try basketball. I can always rodeo in the summer. I wanted the opportunity to play basketball because rodeo’s always going to be there.”

Bareback riding champion – Spencer Denaeyer, Seneca

Spencer Denaeyer was the only bareback rider to make three qualified rides at state to win the state title.

Entering the state finals, he was three and a half points behind Tanner Drueke.

“I just went in super motivated, knowing I had my work cut out,” he said. “I had people to chase, and I think that honestly improved my performance more than anything.”

This is his second qualification for the NHSFR; his first one was as a freshman, which didn’t go as well as he would have liked. That provides incentive for this year.