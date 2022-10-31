High school football roundup: A look at this week's playoff matchups

Only five Telegraph-area teams remain as the NSAA football playoffs enter the quarterfinal round: McCook (Class C1), St. Pat’s (Class D1), Hitchcock County (Class D2), Dundy County-Stratton (Class D2) and Arthur County (Class D6)

Last week saw a mixture of upsets and shutouts, while some teams advanced with ease and put the rest of the bracket on notice.

The competition only gets tougher from here. Here’s a look at all five matchups this Friday.

Class C1

No. 6 Adams Central at No. 3 McCook, 7 p.m.

If this matchup looks familiar, that’s because it is. Both teams played each other on Oct. 14.

McCook traveled to Adams Central and left with a 28-14 win. Adams Central played the Bison close with the score tied at 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter. A pair of McCook touchdowns closed out the game with a 14-point lead.

Jacob Gomez-Wilson had 164 yards and two touchdowns, and Adam Duggar and Layten Bortner added just over 60 yards each in that game.

The Bison are entering the rematch fresh off a 42-14 win that saw McCook score in different ways: runs, passes and kickoff returns.

McCook looks to bring that momentum into the rematch with Adams Central, this time at home.

Class D1

No. 9 Elmwood-Murdock at No. 1 St. Pat’s, 6 p.m.

There will be questions every week about if this Irish team can still win despite the season-ending injury to main running back Jackson Roberts.

St. Pat’s has shown they can still win and put up a lot of points without him.

The Irish cruised to a 50-14 win over No. 16 Sandy Creek last week, St. Pat’s eighth time this season scoring at least 50 points.

Now comes the Irish’s most difficult test, and one that will show if they have what it takes to remain a state contender.

Elmwood-Murdock can score in bunches, too. The Knights have also scored at least 50 points in eight games, but Elmwood-Murdock started the season with scoring outputs of 95, 76 and 73 in three of the first four games.

The Knights do so mostly on the ground, led by Cade Hosier’s 185.2 yards per game. Elmwood-Murdock enters the game off the backs of a 50-30 win over Hi-Line.

Class D2

No. 2 Hitchcock County at No. 10 Elm Creek, 7 p.m.

Hitchcock County doesn’t allow a lot of points.

The Falcons have four shutouts this season, including a 52-0 win over St. Francis last week. Hitchcock County has only allowed 46 points all season, 24 of them against South Loup on Sept. 9.

Hitchcock County also scores a lot too. The Falcons are averaging just shy of 65 points per game. A lot of that has to do with quarterback Keynan Gaston both as a runner and a passer.

Against St. Francis, Gaston had two passing and two rushing touchdowns. He’ll be a major factor in Hitchcock County’s game against Elm Creek on Friday.

The Buffaloes upset No. 7 Ainsworth 33-18 last week and are 9-1 on the season.

No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton at No. 1 Howells-Dodge, 6 p.m.

Dundy County-Stratton crushed No. 8 Johnson-Brock last week 48-8. Quarterback Corbin Horner ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Against No. 1 Howells-Dodge, that’s going to be a lot harder to do. The Jaguars have a high-scoring offense. Their defense has allowed just over 11 points per game.

Lance Brester will be an issue for the Dundy County-Stratton defense. The senior running back scored five touchdowns against South Loup last week and ran for 224 yards in the 40-12 win.

Class D6

No. 2 Arthur County at No. 10 Hay Springs, 6 p.m.

The last time Arthur County played Hay Springs on Sept. 15, the Wolves almost lost.

The game was tied 36-36 heading into the fourth quarter, and the difference maker was a two-point conversion, as Arthur County won 44-42.

With the way Arthur County has been playing all year, the playoff matchup with Hay Springs shouldn’t go the same way, but anything can happen in six-man football.

The Wolves are coming off a 77-12 drubbing of Wilcox-Hildreth last week, while Hay Springs upset Cody-Kilgore 28-12. Five different Arthur County players ran for touchdowns last week — led by Knight Kramer’s three — and quarterback Talan Storer threw a touchdown to Dane Pilakowski and Kohl Kramer.