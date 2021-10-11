High school football roundup: Anselmo-Merna goes from unranked to No. 5 in Class D1

Week 7 saw three Telegraph area teams hop into the top 10 rankings of their respective classes.
North Platte knocked off then-No. 8 Lincoln East and moved to No. 8 in the Class A rankings. Brock Roblee unofficially ran for 241 yards and Kolten Tilford added 155 yards as the Bulldogs held on to beat the Spartans 41-38.
Anselmo-Merna led for most of its game against Class D1 No. 1, but lost at the end 34-28. That result propelled the Coyotes to No. 5.
In Class D2, Mullen finally returned to the No. 10 spot after winning its last six games.
Only two weeks remain in the regular season — one for Class D1 and D2 — and teams are looking to finish the season strong ahead of the playoffs. Here’s a look at what this week has in store for high school football.
Teams in the rankings
North Platte returned to the Class A rankings at No. 8, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 8 Lincoln East 41-38.
St. Pat’s rose to No. 8 in the Class C2 rankings. The Irish defeated Gordon-Rushville 43-3.
Anselmo-Merna leaped into the Class D1 rankings at No. 5. The Coyotes lost to No. 1 Burwell 34-28 after leading for most of the game.
Sandhills/Thedford stayed at No. 2 in the Class D2 rankings. The Knights shut out Sandhills Valley 56-0.
Mullen entered the Class D2 rankings at No. 10. The Broncos defeated Leyton 42-14.
Arthur County rose to No. 6 in the Class D6 rankings. The Wolves defeated Creek Valley 72-22.
Wallace rose to No. 7 in the Class D6 rankings. The Wildcats had a bye week last week.
GAMES TO WATCH FOR
North Platte at Millard West
North Platte picked up a major win last week when it defeated Lincoln East at home 41-38. While Lincoln East found a near perfect counter to North Platte’s Vince Genatone on the outside sweep, it didn’t do so well containing Brock Roblee (241 unofficial yards) and Kolten Tilford (155 unofficial yards).
Millard West is a team that has struggled all year, but two matchups really stick out. It beat Kearney 37-14 at home, and it lost to Lincoln East 41-10 on the road.
They stick out because North Platte did the complete opposite: It lost to Kearney on the road, but it beat Lincoln East at home.
This game will be a tossup, and both records and rankings favor North Platte. The Bulldogs, though, have lost both of their games on the road this season, and Millard West could pull off the upset here if North Platte makes mistakes.
Cozad at Broken Bow
Both teams need a win here to stay afloat in the Class C1-7 District standings.
Cozad has lost its last two games and needs a win to turn its luck around. Broken Bow almost defeated Kearney Catholic two weeks ago and held on last week to beat Holdrege.
With both teams at 5-2 with only two weeks left in the season, a win goes a long way.
Arcadia-Loup City at Anselmo-Merna
Anselmo-Merna proved last week that it was a threat in Class D1. It went head-to-head with the No. 1 team in Burwell and was winning for most of it.
In a rare case, the Coyotes went from unranked last week to the No. 5 team in Class D2 after its sole loss of the year came from Burwell.
Now that Anselmo-Merna is ranked, it’s going to do whatever it can to remain there. It faces a tough test this week against Arcadia-Loup City, who is 6-1 as well.
Records
Class A
North Platte 5-2
Class B
Lexington 3-4, McCook 3-4
Class C1
Broken Bow 5-2, Cozad 5-2, Ogallala 4-3, Gothenburg 2-5
Class C2
St. Pat’s 6-1, Chase County 2-5, Hershey 0-7
Class D1
Anselmo-Merna 6-1, Dundy County-Stratton 6-1, Hitchcock County 6-1, Hi-Line 5-2, Perkins County 5-2, Sutherland 4-3, Maxwell 1-6
Class D2
Sandhills/Thedford 7-0, Garden County 6-1, Mullen 6-1, Medicine Valley 5-2, Hyannis 3-4, Sandhills Valley 3-4, Brady 2-5, Maywood-Hayes Center 0-7, South Loup 0-7
Class D6
Wallace 5-1, Arthur County 5-2, Wauneta-Palisade 4-3, Creek Valley 2-4, Paxton 1-5, South Platte 1-5, Southwest 1-5