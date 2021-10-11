High school football roundup: Anselmo-Merna goes from unranked to No. 5 in Class D1

Sandhills/Thedford stayed at No. 2 in the Class D2 rankings. The Knights shut out Sandhills Valley 56-0.

Mullen entered the Class D2 rankings at No. 10. The Broncos defeated Leyton 42-14.

Arthur County rose to No. 6 in the Class D6 rankings. The Wolves defeated Creek Valley 72-22.

Wallace rose to No. 7 in the Class D6 rankings. The Wildcats had a bye week last week.

GAMES TO WATCH FOR

North Platte at Millard West

North Platte picked up a major win last week when it defeated Lincoln East at home 41-38. While Lincoln East found a near perfect counter to North Platte’s Vince Genatone on the outside sweep, it didn’t do so well containing Brock Roblee (241 unofficial yards) and Kolten Tilford (155 unofficial yards).

Millard West is a team that has struggled all year, but two matchups really stick out. It beat Kearney 37-14 at home, and it lost to Lincoln East 41-10 on the road.

They stick out because North Platte did the complete opposite: It lost to Kearney on the road, but it beat Lincoln East at home.