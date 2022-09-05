High school football roundup: Arthur County jumps up in D6 rankings after big win

Arthur County may be the new team to beat in Telegraph-area six-man football.

The Wolves held defending state champions Cody-Kilgore to just 20 points en route to a 48-20 victory that moved Arthur County up in the rankings. Wallace, the preseason No. 3 team, lost to Cody-Kilgore 25-24 the week prior.

This will potentially set up a massive season-finale matchup between Wallace and Arthur County on Oct. 21, as both teams could enter the game ranked in the top 5.

Elsewhere across the area, North Platte knocked off Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff on Kolten Tilford’s touchdown with eight seconds left in the game, St. Pat’s continued its impressive start to the season by scoring over 50 points for the third straight week, and Broken Bow topped Ogallala by six.

As the third week of the season approaches, here’s what to look out for:

Teams in the rankings

McCook stayed at Class C1 No. 6 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Bison defeated Gothenburg 38-14 on Friday. McCook plays Broken Bow this week.

North Platte stayed at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings after defeating Hi-Line 56-16 on Friday. The Irish host Kimball this week.

Hitchcock County rose to No. 7 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Sandhills/Thedford 44-0 on Saturday. The Falcons head to South Loup this week.

Arthur County rose to No. 2 in the Class D6 rankings after knocking off Cody-Kilgore 48-20 on Friday. The Wolves get a bye this week.

Wallace dropped a spot to No. 4 in the Class D6 rankings despite having a bye last week. The Wildcats host Garden County this week.

Games to watch

Broken Bow at McCook

McCook had no problem handling Cozad and Gothenburg the first two weeks of the season.

Now, the Bison play a team fresh off a win over Ogallala in Broken Bow.

McCook enters with a No. 6 ranking in Class C1, but a Broken Bow win would almost put them in contention to crack the rankings themselves.

Hershey at Centura

Hershey got its first win in two years when it defeated Gibbon in Week 1. The Panthers then lost to a good Kearney Catholic team last week, but Hershey did score a touchdown.

The Panthers will look to regain some momentum on the road this week at Centura.

New Hershey coach Alex Lowther had the Panthers looking good Week 1 with a new offensive scheme that worked well with third-year quarterback Cooper Hill. Hershey has thrown the ball 74 times across two games, and Hill has 518 passing yards and six touchdown passes.

Twin Loup at Sandhills/Thedford

Sandhills/Thedford needs to win this one and bounce back from getting shut out last week against Hitchcock County.

The two-time state runner-ups lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, but were still floating around the rankings this season until the Knights’ loss to Hitchcock County.

Sandhills/Thedford will look to get back on track against an undefeated Twin Loup team that wants to keep its undefeated season going.

Records

Class A

North Platte (1-2)

Class B

Lexington (0-2)

Class C1

McCook (2-0), Broken Bow (1-1), Ogallala (1-1), Cozad (0-2), Gothenburg (0-2)

Class C2

Chase County (1-1), Hershey (1-1)

Class D1

St. Pat’s (3-0), Sandhills Valley (2-0), Hi-Line (1-1), Maxwell (1-1), Perkins County (1-1), Sutherland (1-1)

Class D2

Dundy County-Stratton (2-0), Hitchcock County (2-0), Hyannis (2-0), Anselmo-Merna (1-1), Maywood-Hayes Center (1-1), Mullen (1-1), Sandhills/Thedford (1-1), South Loup (1-1), Medicine Valley (0-2)

Class D6

Arthur County (2-0), Wauneta-Palisade (2-0), Southwest (1-0), Garden County (1-1), Brady (0-1), Wallace (0-1), Creek Valley (0-2), Paxton (0-2), South Platte (0-2)