High school football roundup: Arthur County survives scare against Hay Springs

The Class D6 race could still be open after last week.

No. 2 Arthur County, who has been on a tear to start the season after beating defending state champions Cody-Kilgore by 28 points, struggled defensively against Hay Springs.

The Wolves outlasted Hay Springs 44-42, which wasn’t the ideal way of coming off a bye week, but Arthur County got the result it wanted.

There are still some big time matchups this season in D6 that could shape how the playoffs will look. Arthur County still has to play currently-ranked and undefeated Wauneta-Palisade and a Wallace team looking to get back into championship contention.

Here’s a look at what the rest of the week has in store for local high school football.

How ranked teams did

(Based on the Sept. 12 Omaha World-Herald rankings)

Class C1 No. 6 McCook defeated Holdrege 42-7 on the road to remain undefeated. The Bison travel to Sidney on Friday.

Class D1 No. 1 St. Pat’s defeated Sutherland 57-14 on the road to remain undefeated. The Irish host undefeated Sandhills Valley on Friday.

Class D2 No. 6 Hitchcock County defeated Loomis 68-0 at home to remain undefeated. The Falcons head to Bertrand on Friday.

Class D6 No. 2 Arthur County outlasted Hay Springs 44-42 on the road to remain undefeated. The Wolves travel to Paxton on Friday.

Class D6 No. 9 Wauneta-Palisade had a bye last week. The Broncos travel to Southwest on Thursday.

Class D6 No. 10 Garden County had a bye last week. The Eagles host Hay Springs on Friday.

Games to watch

Sandhills Valley at St. Pat’s

Both teams enter this game undefeated and looking to claim the top spot in their district.

The Irish have scored at least 50 points every game this season, but Sandhills Valley could provide a challenge to St. Pat’s defense with its high-scoring offense as well.

The Mavericks are fresh off a 44-0 win over district opponent Maxwell.

North Platte at Kearney

North Platte picked up two much-needed wins in the last two games to start turning the season around. An 0-2 start to the year turned into a respectable 2-2 record, and now the Bulldogs will look to keep things going against Kearney.

Kearney won’t be easy for North Platte. The Bearcats are undefeated this year, state ranked and fresh off a close win against Bellevue West.

Hay Springs at Garden County

Hay Springs almost pulled off the upset against Arthur County this week in a 44-42 loss. Hay Springs gets a second-chance at knocking off a ranked team this week when the Hawks face Garden County on the road.

Garden County, fresh off a bye week, hopes to keep the Eagles’ newfound ranked status.

Records

Class A

North Platte (2-2)

Class B

Lexington (0-4)

Class C1

McCook (4-0), Broken Bow (2-2), Cozad (2-2), Ogallala (2-2), Gothenburg (1-3)

Class C2

Chase County (3-1), Hershey (1-3)

Class D1

St. Pat’s (5-0), Sandhills Valley (4-0), Hi-Line (3-1), Perkins County (3-1), Maxwell (2-2), Sutherland (1-3)

Class D2

Dundy County-Stratton (4-0), Hitchcock County (4-0), Hyannis (3-1), Maywood-Hayes Center (3-1), Sandhills/Thedford (3-1), Anselmo-Merna (2-2), Mullen (2-2), South Loup (1-3), Medicine Valley (0-4)

Class D6

Arthur County (3-0), Wauneta-Palisade (3-0), Brady (2-1), Garden County (2-1), Southwest (2-1), Wallace (1-2), Paxton (0-3), South Platte (0-3), Creek Valley (0-4)