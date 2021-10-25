High school football roundup: Breaking down the playoffs for Telegraph-area schools

No. 16 McCook at No. 1 Bennington

Not only is Bennington is one of two undefeated Class B teams, it has also scored the most points so far.

Stopping them on defense is tough to ask of McCook, so the Bison will need to find a way to match Bennington’s strong offense and draw out some time on the clock if it wants a chance at pulling off the upset.

No. 15 Lexington at No. 2 Aurora

Aurora has built up a strong resume to have more wildcard points than another Class B undefeated team, Platt. Its only losses came to a Class A opponent in North Platte and No. 1 Bennington.

The Huskies specialize in scoring quick and early in the game, then using their defense to hold teams off. They’ve averaged 21.7 points in the first quarter alone, 19 in the second, then 2.3 in both the third and the fourth.

Lexington will need to figure out a way to slow Aurora down early if it wants a shot at winning.

CLASS C1

No. 9 Pierce at No. 8 Broken Bow

Broken Bow has relied heavily on its defense this season, and it’ll have to do it again against Pierce.