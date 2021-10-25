High school football roundup: Breaking down the playoffs for Telegraph-area schools

Playoff football is finally here. In just under a month, new champions will be crowned in all seven classes.
North Platte and St. Pat’s squeaked into home-field advantages as the No. 8-seed in their respective classes.
Broken Bow in Class C1, Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County and Anselmo-Merna in Class D1, Sandhills/Thedford and Mullen in Class D2 and Wallace and Arthur County in Class D6 will all be hosting games this week as well.
It’s win or go home from here on out, so let’s take a look at each first-round — second-round in Class D1 and D2 — matchups for Telegraph-area schools.
CLASS A
No. 9 Columbus at No. 8 North Platte
Despite losing to Columbus last week 38-28, North Platte had more wildcard points and earned the right to play at home.
The Bulldogs are undefeated at home and have the chance to rectify some mistakes made in Columbus last week.
For starters, turnovers killed North Platte and led to better field position for the Discoverers on some of their scoring drives. Limit the turnovers and come up with some big stops on third and fourth down, and North Platte could get the win.
CLASS B
No. 16 McCook at No. 1 Bennington
Not only is Bennington is one of two undefeated Class B teams, it has also scored the most points so far.
Stopping them on defense is tough to ask of McCook, so the Bison will need to find a way to match Bennington’s strong offense and draw out some time on the clock if it wants a chance at pulling off the upset.
No. 15 Lexington at No. 2 Aurora
Aurora has built up a strong resume to have more wildcard points than another Class B undefeated team, Platt. Its only losses came to a Class A opponent in North Platte and No. 1 Bennington.
The Huskies specialize in scoring quick and early in the game, then using their defense to hold teams off. They’ve averaged 21.7 points in the first quarter alone, 19 in the second, then 2.3 in both the third and the fourth.
Lexington will need to figure out a way to slow Aurora down early if it wants a shot at winning.
CLASS C1
No. 9 Pierce at No. 8 Broken Bow
Broken Bow has relied heavily on its defense this season, and it’ll have to do it again against Pierce.
The Indians have only scored 176 points compared to Pierce’s 399, but they also have only let up 99 compared to Pierce’s 230. The difference maker in this one will be Broken Bow’s defense and how much it can stop Pierce’s attack.
CLASS C2
No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic at No. 8 St. Pat’s
St. Pat’s earned the right to host a playoff game after finishing its season 8-1, winning its final seven games after losing to No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Irish have many options to choose from on offense, whether its their strong run game or its dual threat quarterback Jack Heiss.
Something that could hurt St. Pat’s, though, is its weak schedule. Outside of St. Cecilia, the schedule didn’t prepare it for the toughness of the playoffs. The Irish looked good against most of their opponents this year; let’s see if they can keep it up.
CLASS D1
No. 15 Sutherland at No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic
Sutherland has been on a roll since losing its first three games of the season. The Sailors have won five straight, including a two-point victory against Perkins County and an upset over Hi-Line in the first round of the playoffs last week.
They’re about to face their toughest competition yet. Lourdes Central Catholic is undefeated and has the most points scored in Class D1 at 561. Only one other team has over 500 points scored this season.
No. 14 Perkins County at No. 3 Arapahoe
Perkins County is a tough No. 14-seed. The Plainsmen have scored 364 points and usually score most of their points in the first two quarters.
Arapahoe has also scored roughly the same amount of points, but its defense has been just a bit stronger than Perkins County’s. The Warriors have let up 190 points to the Plainsmen’s 226.
No. 13 Nebraska Christian at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton
Dundy County-Stratton’s only loss of the season came to Hi-Line midway through the year. Other than that and a close win over Bertrand, the Tigers have looked strong.
The Tigers have averaged 47.8 points per game and have scored 430 points total. That should be enough to get by Nebraska Christian if Dundy County-Stratton keeps playing at that same level.
No. 11 Neligh-Oakdale at No. 6 Hitchcock County
Hitchcock County is another team that has looked good throughout the season and only has one loss — a one-score loss to Dundy County-Stratton.
The Falcons will host Neligh-Oakdale, a team that has scored a lot of points this season due to a weaker schedule but has also let up 291 points. Hitchcock County has also scored a lot of points this season — 452 to be exact — but has only let up 102 all season.
The Falcons defense could be a difference maker in this one.
No. 9 Stanton at No. 8 Anselmo-Merna
Anselmo-Merna played No. 1 Burwell the closest out of anyone, and was rewarded for it by not only jumping to No. 5 in Omaha World-Herald writer Stu Pospisil’s rankings, but also earned enough wildcard points to host a game.
Stanton might not have the same resume, but Pospisil has it at No. 8 in the Class D1 rankings. Anselmo-Merna has the least amount of points allowed in Class D1 at 66, so it will look to rely on its defense to take down Stanton in this one and presumably earn a rematch against Burwell next week.
CLASS D2
No. 16 Mead at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford
Sandhills/Thedford hasn’t struggled against any team it has played all season, and it shouldn’t struggle against Mead this week. It has less than 100 points allowed and is in the top five in points scored.
No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield at No. 6 Mullen
Mullen specializes in scoring early and fast, averaging 35.6 points in the first half. Ansley-Litchfield averages just seven in that same span.
The Broncos have won eight straight after dropping the season opener to Sandhills/Thedford, and they haven’t really struggled much.
CLASS D6
No. 11 Hay Springs at No. 6 Wallace
Wallace has had one of its best seasons in recent memory. The Wildcats are 7-1, have only lost to Potter-Dix — the No. 1-seed — and have beaten up on every other team they have played.
Hay Springs was in the rankings until losing to Arthur County early and hasn’t recovered. Wallace should win this match, but it shouldn’t take Hay Springs lightly.
No. 10 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at No. 7 Arthur County
Both teams made waves in the first week of the season when Arthur County scored 101 points and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and the Wolves combined for 181 points.
Now we get a rematch.
Arthur County has only lost to the top-two seeds in the Class D6 playoffs, while SEM has lost two other games outside of the season opener.
With how high scoring the first game was, expect something similar this time around.