High school football roundup: Bulldogs, Haymakers shut out opponents Week 2

How does the North Platte football team build off an impressive drubbing of Aurora in the season opener? With a 34-0 shutout over Fremont to kick off its Class A slate.
Many Telegraph area schools impressed in Week 2, and we saw some big moments as well.
Garden County scored 32 unanswered points in the second half to complete a comeback against Sutherland on the road. Cozad shut out Wood River-Shelton, as did Ogallala to Holdrege.
Anselmo-Merna crushed Hemingford 100-6, and Brady avenged last year’s rivalry loss to Maxwell in a 62-32 win.
Week 3 is a big week for many of the area teams. Here’s a look at what this upcoming week has in store for high school football.
Teams in the rankings
North Platte rose two spots in the Class A rankings to No. 6, according to Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Bulldogs defeated Fremont 34-0 on Friday.
Cozad rose to No. 7 in the Class C1 rankings following its 35-0 over Wood River-Shelton on Friday.
Dundy County-Stratton remained at No. 3 in the Class D1 rankings. The Tigers defeated Bertrand 28-20 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford stayed at No. 2 in the Class D2 rankings this week after defeating Morrill 36-8 on Friday.
Arthur County dropped to No. 9 in the Class D6 rankings following it’s 77-33 loss to Cody-Kilgore on Friday.
GAMES TO WATCH
North Platte at Kearney
Kearney stayed in the Class A top 10, despite losing to Omaha Burke last week. This means North Platte enters Week 3 with another ranked matchup, this time against a Class A opponent.
The last time the Bulldogs faced the Bearcats, Kearney won 31-14. It’s been two years since then and North Platte has come a long way. A lot of its playmakers either weren’t on the team in 2019, or they weren’t used in major roles.
But what we do know is this. North Platte has shown a lot of variation with its offense in the first two weeks, and the Bulldogs have shown they’re not afraid to throw the ball. And their defense has allowed just 14 points all year.
North Platte is about to face a big test this week.
Sidney at Cozad
Cozad won its first two games and jumped into the top-10 rankings. It now faces undefeated Sidney at home next week.
The Haymakers barely got by Gothenburg in the first game before shutting out Wood River-Shelton the next week. Sidney started with two Class C2 opponents, and Cozad marks its first Class C1 matchup.
Senior quarterback Nolan Wetovick carried the Haymakers Week 1 by collecting 118 passing yards and 119 rushing yards against Gothenburg. Let’s see if he can repeat that performance against Sidney.
Centura at St. Pat’s
St. Pat’s lost a close one to Hastings St. Cecilia in Week 2 by four points. The Irish return to North Platte and host undefeated Centura on Friday looking to get back on track.
The Centurions ran a heavy, running-based offense in their first two wins against Hershey and Bridgeport and added some passing to their offense as well. Their defense has allowed just eight points.
St. Pat’s had an excellent start to its year with a 41-6 win over Doniphan-Trumbull but fell to St. Cecilia 26-22 the following week.
Records
Class A
North Platte 2-0
Class B
McCook 1-1, Lexington 0-2
Class C1
Broken Bow 2-0, Cozad 2-0, Ogallala 1-1, Gothenburg 0-2
Class C2
St. Pat’s 1-1, Chase County 0-2, Hershey 0-2
Class D1
Anselmo-Merna 2-0, Dundy County-Stratton 2-0, Hitchcock County 2-0, Perkins County 2-0, Hi-Line 1-1, Maxwell 0-2, Sutherland 0-2
Class D2
Garden County 2-0, Hyannis 2-0, Sandhills/Thedford 2-0, Brady 1-1, Medicine Valley, 1-1, Mullen 1-1, Sandhills Valley 1-1, Maywood-Hayes Center 0-2, South Loup 0-2
Class D6
Arthur County 1-1, Paxton 1-1, Wallace 1-1, Creek Valley 0-2, Wauneta-Palisade 0-2, South Platte 0-1, Southwest 0-1