High school football roundup: Bulldogs, Haymakers shut out opponents Week 2

Arthur County dropped to No. 9 in the Class D6 rankings following it’s 77-33 loss to Cody-Kilgore on Friday.

GAMES TO WATCH

North Platte at Kearney

Kearney stayed in the Class A top 10, despite losing to Omaha Burke last week. This means North Platte enters Week 3 with another ranked matchup, this time against a Class A opponent.

The last time the Bulldogs faced the Bearcats, Kearney won 31-14. It’s been two years since then and North Platte has come a long way. A lot of its playmakers either weren’t on the team in 2019, or they weren’t used in major roles.

But what we do know is this. North Platte has shown a lot of variation with its offense in the first two weeks, and the Bulldogs have shown they’re not afraid to throw the ball. And their defense has allowed just 14 points all year.

North Platte is about to face a big test this week.

Sidney at Cozad

Cozad won its first two games and jumped into the top-10 rankings. It now faces undefeated Sidney at home next week.