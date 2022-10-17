High school football roundup: Class D1 and D2 playoffs start Thursday

Playoff season begins now, at least for Class D1 and D2.

While the other classes still have a week left in the regular season, eight-man football plays all of its first-round matchups on Thursday.

St. Pat’s begins its quest for a state title in its first season playing eight-man football, having survived a tough district featuring three teams that will host a first-round game.

Hitchcock County is keeping its impressive undefeated season alive with a No. 1 seed in the D2 west bracket.

Even dark horses like Sandhills/Thedford are seeking some redemption in D2 after getting shut out by Hitchcock County early in the year.

All the excitement starts Thursday, but here’s a look at how this week will shape up for Telegraph-area high school football.

Teams in the rankings

North Platte remained at No. 10 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class A rankings after defeating Norfolk 24-13 last week. The Bulldogs host Papillion-La Vista on Friday.

McCook rose to No. 4 in the Class C1 rankings after defeating ranked Adams Central 28-14 last week. The Bison host Chadron on Friday.

St. Pat’s stayed at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings after defeating Perkins County 42-0 last week. The Irish host Elkhorn Valley in the first round of the playoffs Thursday.

Hitchcock County rose to No. 3 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Medicine Valley by forfeit last week. The Falcons host Maywood-Hayes Center in the first round of the playoffs Thursday.

Sandhills/Thedford rose to No. 9 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Mullen 44-6 last week. The Knights host Hyannis in the first round of the playoffs Thursday.

Arthur County stayed at No. 2 in the Class D6 rankings after defeating Brady 83-38 last week. The Wolves travel to Wallace on Friday.

Garden County dropped to No. 9 in the Class D6 rankings after losing to Potter-Dix 55-8 last week. The Eagles host Creek Valley on Friday.

Games to watch

Papillion-La Vista at North Platte

North Platte currently sits at seventh in wild card points with only a week left in the season. A win here puts the Bulldogs in prime position to host a first-round playoff matchup next week.

North Platte is on a three-game win streak after starting the season 2-3. The Bulldogs have a chance to end their season 6-3 with a win this week.

Wallace at Arthur County

Wallace was in the state title conversation in the preseason, but after a lackluster start to the year, the Wildcats sit at 4-3.

The good news for the Wildcats is they are still in playoff contention. Wallace currently sits at 11th in wildcard points, and a loss to the No. 2 team in Class D6 should still keep them in the playoffs.

A win will move the Wildcats up the wildcard ladder, though it might not be enough to take a top eight spot and host. Anything can happen in six-man, though.

All the Class D1 and D2 playoff matchups

The playoffs have officially begun for Class D1 and D2.

There are 10 matchups involving Telegraph-area schools, all of which deserve recognition.

In Class D1, No. 1 St. Pat’s hosts No. 16 Elkhorn Valley, No. 4 Sandhills Valley hosts No. 13 Sandy Creek, No. 5 Hi-Line hosts No. 12 Arapahoe, No. 7 Perkins County hosts No. 10 Ravenna and No. 15 Maxwell travels to No. 2 Riverside.

In Class D2, No. 1 Hitchcock County hosts No. 16 Maywood-Hayes Center, No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford hosts No. 15 Hyannis, No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton hosts No. 13 Axtell, No. 9 South Loup travels to No. 8 Kenesaw, and No. 12 Mullen travels to No. 5 Elm Creek.

Records

Class A

North Platte (5-3)

Class B

Lexington (1-7)

Class C1

McCook (8-0), Broken Bow (5-3), Ogallala (4-4), Cozad (3-5), Gothenburg (3-5)

Class C2

Chase County (5-3), Hershey (1-7)

Class D1

St. Pat’s (8-0), Hi-Line (7-1), Sandhills Valley (7-1), Perkins County (5-3), Maxwell (4-4), Sutherland (2-6)

Class D2

Hitchcock County (8-0), Dundy County-Stratton (7-1), Sandhills/Thedford (7-1), South Loup (5-3), Hyannis (4-4), Maywood-Hayes Center (4-4), Mullen (4-4), Anselmo-Merna (3-5), Medicine Valley (0-8)

Class D6

Arthur County (7-0), Garden County (5-2), Southwest (4-3), Wallace (4-3), Brady (3-4), South Platte (3-4), Wauneta-Palisade (3-4), Paxton (2-5), Creek Valley (0-7)