High school football roundup: Cozad, Wallace win big games in Week 4

Two Telegraph area teams picked up statement wins in Week 4 of the high school football season that helped them rise in the rankings.

No. 6 Cozad faced No. 8 Adams Centrals in Class D1 in one of last week’s games to look out for, and the Haymakers held on in an 18-15 win that saw quarterback Nolan Wetovick throw for 195 yards and a touchdown, and run for two more as well.

The win moved the Haymakers up to No. 5.

Then there’s Wallace, who’s convincing 49-6 win over No. 10 Wilcox-Hildreth in Class D6 helped the Wildcats jump into the rankings at No. 9.

Two big wins this week, but there’s sure to be plenty more in Week 5. Here’s a look at what this week has in store for high school football.

Teams in the rankings

Cozad rose to No. 5 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class C1 rankings. The Haymakers defeated then-No. 8 Adams Central 18-15.

Dundy County-Stratton remained at No. 2 in the Class D1 rankings following its 42-36 win over Hitchcock County.

Sandhills/Thedford stayed put at No. 2 in the Class D2 rankings. The Knights defeated Twin Loup 45-0 on Friday.