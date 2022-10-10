High school football roundup: New teams enter rankings

Several Telegraph-area football teams entered the rankings a few weeks before the regular season ends.

Broken Bow was rewarded for its 5-2 record with an appearance in the Class C1 rankings. The Indians have won four in a row, with their only losses coming against Boon Central (6-1) and McCook (7-0).

Hi-Line also made a jump into the Class D1 rankings. The Bulls lost their Week 2 matchup with current No. 1 St. Pat’s, but Hi-Line has won five straight to earn a spot in the rankings.

Sandhills/Thedford finally returned to the D2 rankings for the first time since losing to current No. 4 Hitchcock County in Week 2. The Knights have won their last five games.

All three teams will look to remain in rankings this week. Here’s how this week will look for high school football.

Teams in the rankings

North Platte remained at No. 10 in Omaha World Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class A rankings after defeating Lincoln Northeast 56-7 last week. The Bulldogs host Norfolk on Friday.

McCook stayed at No. 6 in the Class C1 rankings after defeating Alliance 56-0 last week. The Bison travel to No. 7 Adams Central on Friday.

Broken Bow entered the Class C1 rankings at No. 10 after defeating Minden 27-7 last week. The Indians travel to Class C2 No. 2 Ord on Friday.

St. Pat’s stayed at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings after having a bye last week. The Irish host Perkins County on Thursday.

Hi-Line entered the Class D1 rankings after defeating Alma 56-20 last week. The Bulls host Cambridge on Friday.

Hitchcock County remained at No. 4 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Dundy County-Stratton 44-6 last week. The Falcons host Medicine Valley on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford entered the Class D2 rankings after defeating Leyton 51-12 last week. The Knights travel to Mullen on Friday.

Arthur County remained at No. 2 in the Class D6 rankings after defeating Wauneta-Palisade 63-6 last week. The Wolves travel to Brady on Thursday.

Garden County stayed at No. 8 in the Class D6 rankings after defeating Banner County 58-8 last week. The Eagles travel to No. 1 Potter-Dix on Friday.

Games to watch

Perkins County at St. Pat’s:The Irish are vying for an undefeated regular season, but St. Pat’s must defeat a battle-tested Perkins County first to reach that goal.

Perkins County’s only two losses have come from teams with 6-1 records: Sandhills Valley and Dundy County-Stratton. While the Plainsmen didn’t fare well against Dundy County-Stratton, Perkins County only lost to Sandhills Valley by six.

No team has come close to beating St. Pat’s all year.

McCook at Adams Central: McCook boasts an undefeated season, but Adams Central’s only loss this season came against Class C1 No. 1 Aurora.

Adams Central will be looking to bounce back from that loss, while McCook is looking to add a statement win in a battle between the No. 6 and No. 7 Class C1 teams.

Garden County at Potter-Dix: Garden County has benefitted from the move to Class D6 this season and have been a steady force in the rankings for a few weeks now.

The Eagles will face a massive test this week, though, when Garden County travels to No. 1 Potter-Dix. Class D6 has been unpredictable at times this year, so anything can happen when No. 8 Garden County faces off against No. 1 Potter Dix.

Records

Class A

North Platte (4-3)

Class B

Lexington (1-6)

Class C1

McCook (7-0), Broken Bow (5-2), Ogallala (4-3), Cozad (3-4), Gothenburg (3-4)

Class C2

Chase County (4-3), Hershey (1-6)

Class D1

St. Pat’s (7-0), Hi-Line (6-1), Sandhills Valley (6-1), Perkins County (5-2), Maxwell (3-4), Sutherland (2-5)

Class D2

Hitchcock County (7-0), Dundy County-Stratton (6-1), Sandhills/Thedford (6-1), Maywood-Hayes Center (4-3), Mullen (4-3), South Loup (4-3), Anselmo-Merna (3-4), Hyannis (3-4), Medicine Valley (0-7)

Class D6

Arthur County (6-0), Garden County (5-1), Southwest (4-2), Brady (3-3), Wallace (3-3), Wauneta-Palisade (3-3), South Platte (2-4), Paxton (1-5), Creek Valley (0-7)