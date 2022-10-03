High school football roundup: North Platte jumps into rankings after Westside upset

All eyes were on the North Platte Bulldogs on Friday in their win against Omaha Westside.

The social media chatter started when North Platte scored the first two touchdowns of the game to take a 14-0 lead and high school fans from around the state started to take notice.

The attention continued when the Bulldogs led at halftime and even when Westside took a 17-14 lead with just over four minutes left in the game.

Then, Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left, and the entire state knew what was going on in North Platte. Media, fans and teams, all ranging from Scottsbluff to Hastings to Lincoln to Omaha, watched as North Platte held on to take down Class A’s No. 1 team and pull off one of, if not the, biggest upsets of the year.

And when the weekly high school football rankings came out on Monday, North Platte was there for the first time this season sitting at No. 10.

North Platte was the talk of the week for high school football last week, but here’s what this week has in store.

Teams in the rankings

North Platte entered Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class A rankings at No. 10 after defeating Omaha Westside 21-17 last week. The Bulldogs travel to Lincoln Northeast on Thursday.

McCook stayed at No. 6 in the Class C1 rankings after defeating Ogallala 37-6 last week. The Bison travel to Alliance on Friday.

St. Pat’s remained at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings after defeating Maxwell 67-16 last week. The Irish have a bye this week.

Hitchcock County rose to No. 4 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Maywood-Hayes Center by forfeit last week. The Falcons travel to Dundy County-Stratton on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton rose to No. 8 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Loomis 52-0 last week. The Tigers host Hitchcock County on Friday.

Arthur County stayed at No. 2 in the Class D6 rankings after defeating Southwest 49-45 last week. The Wolves travel to Wauneta-Palisade on Friday.

Garden County stayed at No. 8 in the Class D6 rankings after defeating South Platte 58-8 last week. The Eagles host Banner County on Thursday.

Games to watch

Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton

No. 4 Hitchcock County meets No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton in a matchup between two Class D2 teams that will have playoff implications.

Dundy County-Stratton rose two spots in the most recent rankings, coming off a massive 52-0 win. Hitchcock County didn’t get to play last week after Maywood-Hayes Center forfeited the game.

Leyton at Sandhills/Thedford

Sandhills/Thedford has quietly rebounded from its bad loss to Hitchcock County in Week 2. The Knights have won four in a row and have outscored opponents 185-46 in that stretch.

Sandhills/Thedford only has two games left against Leyton and Mullen. Two wins here have the Knights at 7-1 and in good position for the playoffs.

North Platte at Lincoln Northeast

North Platte cannot have a letdown against Lincoln Northeast. Northeast is 0-6, while North Platte is at 3-3 with a chance to close out the season strong and vie for a playoff spot.

Tilford and Brock Roblee have been anchoring the Bulldog offense all season, and expect them to have big games against Northeast too.

Records

Class A

North Platte (3-3)

Class B

Lexington (0-6)

Class C1

McCook (6-0), Broken Bow (4-2), Cozad (3-3), Ogallala (3-3), Gothenburg (2-4)

Class C2

Chase County (4-2), Hershey (1-5)

Class D1

St. Pat’s (7-0), Hi-Line (5-1), Sandhills Valley (5-1), Perkins County (4-2), Maxwell (3-3), Sutherland (2-4)

Class D2

Dundy County-Stratton (6-0), Hitchcock County (6-0), Sandhills/Thedford (5-1), Mullen (4-2), Hyannis (3-3), Maywood-Hayes Center (3-3), South Loup (3-3), Anselmo-Merna (2-4), Medicine Valley (0-6)

Class D6

Arthur County (5-0), Garden County (4-1), Brady (3-2), Southwest (3-2), Wauneta-Palisade (3-2), Wallace (2-3), Paxton (1-4), South Platte (1-4), Creek Valley (0-6)