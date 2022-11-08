High school football roundup: Previewing the three Telegraph-area semifinal games

Only three Telegraph-area teams remain as the NSAA football playoffs reach the semifinals.

Who’s going to punch their ticket to the state title game on Nov. 18 (Class D6) or Nov. 21 (Class D1 and D2)? Here’s a look at all three matchups and what to expect.

Class D1

No. 1 St. Pat’s at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale, 7 p.m.

St. Pat’s came out last week against Elmwood-Murdock and put together perhaps its best first half of the season.

The Irish opened the game with a Jaxon Knisley kickoff return for a touchdown, then proceeded to score seven more touchdowns before halftime.

St. Pat’s scored in almost every way imaginable: punt returns, fumble recoveries, touchdown runs and touchdown catches. Only thing the Irish were missing was an interception for a touchdown.

The Irish looked like a team ready to compete for a state title, but St. Pat’s still has to overcome one more obstacle to reach the title game.

St. Pat’s, for the first time this postseason, will travel for a playoff game when it faces No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale.

The Warriors are coming off a 40-28 win over No. 3 Riverside. Neligh-Oakdale runs the ball heavily on offense but also mixes in some passes.

Both have to do with quarterback Aiden Kuester, who ran for 272 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 104 yards and a touchdown against Riverside. Kuester completed 10 of his 18 passes in that game.

An emphasis for St. Pat’s will be to stop Kuester and force him to throw the ball more. The Irish defensive line was efficient in stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback in the first half against Elmwood-Murdock, and they’ll look to do the same against Neligh-Oakdale.

Class D2

No. 6 Bloomfield at No. 2 Hitchcock County, 4 p.m.

Hitchcock County proved once again last week against Elm Creek that it might have the best offense and defense in Class D2.

The Falcons shut out the Buffaloes in the first half, then scored 30 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Hitchcock County has now allowed only 52 points all season.

Keynan Gaston threw a touchdown and ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns. Kolyn Gaston added 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Bloomfield upset No. 3 Wynot last week 34-22 on the backs of 22 fourth-quarter points. Wiley Ziegler commanded the Bees’ offense with 187 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Layne Warrior also caught a touchdown pass.

Class D6

No. 6 Pawnee City at No. 2 Arthur County, 2 p.m.

Arthur County continues to show that it's a threat to win the Class D6 state championship. The Wolves handled Hay Springs last week with four touchdown passes from Talan Storer to Dakota Storer and two rushing touchdowns from Lance Vasa.

The Wolves are one step closer to reaching the state title game next week at UNK, but first, they need to get past Pawnee City.

The Indians have scored more than 60 points in each of their first two playoff games, including 62 in an upset over Potter-Dix.

Luke Kasten ran for four touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes. He also attempted nine passes against Potter-Dix. Brayden Kasten and Dylan Tabor each threw touchdown passes in the win.