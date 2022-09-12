High school football roundup: St. Pat's remains at No. 1 in Class D1

There’s a reason St. Pat’s is considered a favorite to win the Class D1 championship despite recently moving down to eight-man football this year.

The Irish have scored over 50 points in each of their four games this season, including a 70-0 shutout over Kimball on Friday. St. Pat’s has even emptied its bench in every game, getting the Irish depth valuable playing time it hopes will pay off come postseason.

The Irish play Sutherland this week looking to keep its undefeated season alive. Here’s a look at what the rest of the week has in store for local high school football.

Teams in the rankings

McCook stayed at Class C1 No. 6 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings. The Bison defeated Broken Bow 34-20 on Friday. McCook plays Holdrege this week.

St. Pat’s stayed at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings after defeating Kimball 70-0 on Friday. The Irish play Sutherland this week.

Hitchcock County rose to No. 6 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating South Loup 36-24 on Friday. The Falcons host Loomis this week.

Arthur County stayed at No. 2 in Class D6 despite having a bye this week. The Wolves head to Hay Springs on Thursday.

Wauneta-Palisade entered the Class D6 rankings at No. 9 after defeating Sioux County 33-12 on Friday. The Broncos have a bye this week.

Garden County entered the Class D6 rankings at No. 10 after defeating Wallace 20-8 on Friday. The Eagles have a bye this week.

Games to watch

Columbus at North Platte

The Bulldogs knocked off Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff two weeks ago for North Platte’s first win of the season. North Platte needed the win after coming up short in the first two matchups of the year.

Now, fresh off the bye week, the Bulldogs host Columbus in a big game that will put North Platte’s season back on track at 2-2. A loss here would knock the Bulldogs to 1-3 and make a trip to the postseason a little harder.

Maxwell at Sandhills Valley

Sandhills Valley is entering the game 3-0, while Maxwell is 2-1 and coming off its first home victory in three years.

Both teams are having strong seasons backed by high-scoring offenses, so expect a bit of a shootout in this one.

If Sandhills Valley wins, the Mavericks will head into their matchup with St. Pat’s next week with both schools undefeated. If Maxwell wins, the Wildcats could be in position to eye a spot in the playoffs.

Wallace at South Platte

Wallace, a preseason contender for the Class D6 championship, lost its first two games in low-scoring contests and are now out of the rankings.

It’s not too late for Wallace to turn its season around, but with some tough matchups near the end of the season (looking at Arthur County in the season finale), the Wildcats need to win this game.

Records

Class A

North Platte (1-2)

Class B

Lexington (0-3)

Class C1

McCook (3-0), Broken Bow (1-2), Cozad (1-2), Ogallala (1-2), Gothenburg (0-3)

Class C2

Chase County (2-1), Hershey (1-2)

Class D1

St. Pat’s (4-0), Sandhills Valley (3-0), Hi-Line (2-1), Maxwell (2-1), Perkins County (2-1), Sutherland (1-2)

Class D2

Dundy County-Stratton (3-0), Hitchcock County (3-0), Hyannis (3-0), Maywood-Hayes Center (2-1), Sandhills/Thedford (2-1), Anselmo-Merna (1-2), Mullen (1-2), South Loup (1-2), Medicine Valley (0-3)

Class D6

Wauneta-Palisade (3-0), Arthur County (2-0), Garden County (2-1), Brady (1-1), Southwest (1-1), Paxton (0-2), South Platte (0-2), Wallace (0-2), Creek Valley (0-3)