High school football roundup: Telegraph-area teams seeing success in new classes

New football classifications are proving to benefit some Telegraph-area schools this season.

St. Pat’s, who has been a playoff team for multiple years in Class C2, is dominating every team it has faced since moving from 11- to 8-man football.

McCook made the move to Class C1 from Class B, and the Bison are currently undefeated and ranked No. 6 in Omaha World-Herald reporter’s Stu Pospisil’s C1 rankings.

Even Brady, who moved from 8-man to 6-man, is reaping the benefits. The Eagles are 3-1 and most recently defeated a preseason contender for the Class D6 title in Wallace 32-12 this past week.

With only a few weeks remaining in the season, this success could translate into a postseason appearance for some of these teams. Here’s a look at what this week has in store for high school football.

Teams in the rankings

McCook remained at No. 6 in Class C1 after defeating Sidney 38-13 last week. The Bison play Ogallala on Friday.

St. Pat’s stayed at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings after defeating Sandhills Valley 43-0 last week. The Irish travel to Maxwell on Friday.

Hitchcock County remained at No. 6 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Bertrand 78-8 last week. The Falcons host Maywood-Hayes Center on Thursday.

Dundy County-Stratton entered the Class D2 rankings at No. 10 after defeating Medicine Valley by forfeit last week. The Tigers host Loomis on Friday.

Arthur County stayed at No. 2 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Paxton 60-30 last week. The Wolves host Southwest on Friday.

Garden County moved up to No. 8 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating Hay Springs 50-32 last week. The Eagles travel to South Platte on Friday.

Games to watch

Perkins County at Sandhills Valley

Sandhills Valley entered its matchup with St. Pat’s last week undefeated. The Mavericks left that matchup 4-1 and didn’t score a point against the Irish, despite holding St. Pat’s to under 50 points for the first time all season.

Sandhills Valley heads into a game against Perkins County (4-1) looking to make a statement against a district opponent. The Plainsmen are fresh off a 60-0 win over Sutherland, and Perkins County’s only loss this season also came against an undefeated foe in Dundy County-Stratton.

A lot is at stake for these two district opponents on Friday.

Ogallala at McCook

McCook is riding an undefeated season since moving to C1, and now the Bison face an Ogallala team on a two-game win streak after quarterback Harry Caskey took over the offense.

Ogallala has looked like a different team since Caskey took over. Caskey leads the team in touchdowns, rushing yards per game and receiving yards per game.

McCook will be a tough test for the Indians, but the Bison, who have averaged 37.2 points per game and have held opponents to only 12.2 points per game, will look to repeat their early success.

Records

Class A

North Platte (2-3)

Class B

Lexington (0-5)

Class C1

McCook (5-0), Broken Bow (3-2), Ogallala (3-2), Cozad (2-3), Gothenburg (2-3)

Class C2

Chase County (3-2), Hershey (1-4)

Class D1

St. Pat’s (6-0), Hi-Line (4-1), Perkins County (4-1), Sandhills Valley (4-1), Maxwell (3-2), Sutherland (1-4)

Class D2

Dundy County-Stratton (5-0), Hitchcock County (5-0), Sandhills/Thedford (4-1), Hyannis (3-2), Maywood-Hayes Center (3-2), Mullen (3-2), Anselmo-Merna (2-3), South Loup (2-3), Medicine Valley (0-5)

Class D6

Arthur County (4-0), Brady (3-1), Garden County (3-1), Southwest (3-1), Wauneta-Palisade (3-1), South Platte (1-3), Wallace (1-3), Paxton (0-4), Creek Valley (0-5)