High school football roundup: Three area teams rise in rankings for Week 4

GAMES TO WATCH

Cozad at

Adams Central

This is the only ranked vs. ranked matchup involving a Telegraph area team this week.

Cozad has a good team, but it hasn’t been tested yet.

The Haymakers escaped Gothenburg Week 1 20-17, and then beat Wood River-Shelton 35-0. Its win against previously unbeaten Sidney was a good resume booster, but it’ll be interesting to see if Cozad’s quarterback Nolan Wetovick can keep his impressive play going against a ranked opponent.

Adams Central struggled in its loss to Wahoo in Week 2, but it scored 41 points and allowed 13 in both of its wins against Holdrege and Minden.

Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County

Dundy County-Stratton and Hitchcock County will put their undefeated seasons on the line when they play on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton has looked good in all three games this season, although its win over Bertrand was by one possession. The Tigers haven’t done anything to show they aren’t deserving of that No. 2 D1 ranking, but a loss to Hitchcock County could change that.