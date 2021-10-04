High school football roundup: Upsets highlight Week 6 of area football

Week 6 of the high school football season was all about upsets and near-upsets.
Then-No. 6 in Class C1 Cozad lost to Ogallala by three. Hi-Line defeated then-No. 2 Dundy-County Stratton lost to Hi-Line by 10 and fell out of the Class D1 rankings.
There was also Broken Bow, who almost knocked off Class C1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic in a 9-6 defensive battle.
Only three weeks remain in the regular season, and last week was a preview of what could come as teams battle to make the playoffs. Here’s a look at what this week has in store for high school football.
Teams in the rankings
St. Pat’s jumped into Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class C2 rankings. The Irish defeated Chase County 43-20.
Sandhills/Thedford remained at No. 2 in Class D2 after defeating Ansley-Litchfield 55-6.
Arthur County stayed at No. 7 in Class D6. The Wolves defeated Banner County 96-6.
Wallace remained at No. 8 in Class D2 after defeating Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61-28.
GAMES TO WATCH FOR
Lincoln East at North Platte
Lincoln East is North Platte’s second ranked opponent in as many weeks, and the Spartans will be a difficult matchup for the Bulldogs.
Lincoln East is a passing-heavy team that has thrown 26 touchdown passes this season and 2045 yards in the air. Its run game isn’t a joke either, scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 511 yards.
North Platte’s ability to lock down Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters and force the Spartans to run the ball will be crucial in getting the win.
St. Pat’s at Gordon-Rushville
The Irish are finally back in the top 10 for the first time since losing their second game of the season to Hastings St. Cecilia. The real question is if they can get a win over Gordon-Rushville and remain there.
The Mustangs primarily run the ball, as shown by their 15 touchdowns on the ground, and they don’t use their passing game too much. Quarterback Carter Anderson has three touchdowns this year and four interceptions.
St. Pat’s has been on a roll ever since that St. Cecilia loss, outscoring opponents 164-35 over a four-game stretch. That includes shutouts against Grand Island Central Catholic and Centura.
Mullen at Leyton
The Broncos and Warriors will battle for first place in the Class D2-10 District this week, forcing one team to take its second loss of the season.
Mullen has been trying to climb back into the rankings after its season-opening loss to Sandhills/Thedford, and it has the chance to knock off a roadblock in Leyton.
Leyton focuses a lot more on the run game, but it isn’t afraid to throw the football. The Warriors have 15 rushing touchdowns this year compared to 14 passing.
Mullen is almost the opposite. The Broncos focus on their run game, as shown by their 31 rushing touchdowns.
Records
Class A
North Platte 4-2
Class B
Lexington 3-3, McCook 2-4
Class C1
Cozad 5-1, Broken Bow 4-2, Ogallala 4-2, Gothenburg 1-5
Class C2
St. Pat’s 5-1, Chase County 1-5, Hershey 0-6
Class D1
Anselmo-Merna 6-0, Dundy County-Stratton 5-1, Hitchcock County 5-1, Perkins County 5-1, Hi-Line 4-2, Sutherland 3-3, Maxwell 1-5
Class D2
Sandhills/Thedford 6-0, Garden County 5-1, Mullen 5-1, Medicine Valley 4-2, Sandhills Valley 3-3, Brady 2-4, Hyannis 2-4, Maywood-Hayes Center 0-6, South Loup 0-6
Class D6