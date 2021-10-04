High school football roundup: Upsets highlight Week 6 of area football

Lincoln East is a passing-heavy team that has thrown 26 touchdown passes this season and 2045 yards in the air. Its run game isn’t a joke either, scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 511 yards.

North Platte’s ability to lock down Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters and force the Spartans to run the ball will be crucial in getting the win.

St. Pat’s at Gordon-Rushville

The Irish are finally back in the top 10 for the first time since losing their second game of the season to Hastings St. Cecilia. The real question is if they can get a win over Gordon-Rushville and remain there.

The Mustangs primarily run the ball, as shown by their 15 touchdowns on the ground, and they don’t use their passing game too much. Quarterback Carter Anderson has three touchdowns this year and four interceptions.

St. Pat’s has been on a roll ever since that St. Cecilia loss, outscoring opponents 164-35 over a four-game stretch. That includes shutouts against Grand Island Central Catholic and Centura.

Mullen at Leyton

The Broncos and Warriors will battle for first place in the Class D2-10 District this week, forcing one team to take its second loss of the season.