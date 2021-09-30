High school football roundup: Wallace continues to rise in six-man rankings

Cozad may be the only ranked team in this matchup, but that doesn’t mean Ogallala should be taken lightly.

The Indians have beaten up on some of the weaker opponents on their schedule, but only put up 12 total points in their two losses.

Cozad, on the other hand, is undefeated, but it hasn’t been dominant in those wins. The Haymakers beat Holdrege by a touchdown last week, and they beat Adams Central — a ranked team — by three. In the season opener against Gothenburg, they also only won by three.

A win here by Ogallala goes a long way in getting enough wildcard points to make the playoffs. A win by Cozad helps keep the Haymakers undefeated and in good position for a playoff run.

Medicine Valley at Brady

Medicine Valley visits Brady for both teams’ third district matchup of the season with something at stake: an undefeated district record.

The Raiders dominated Overton and Axtell by a combined score of 94-42 and are currently in second place in the Class D2-8 District.

Brady is 1-1 in district play, with that lone loss coming in a 54-50 defeat to Axtell, which also gave Axtell it’s only win of the season so far.