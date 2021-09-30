High school football roundup: Wallace continues to rise in six-man rankings

The Wallace football team continues to rise in the rankings after continuing to dominate its Class D6 schedule.
Outside of a Week 1 loss to current No. 3 Potter-Dix, the Wildcats crushed their next four opponents in South Platte (50-12), Minatare (73-6), then-No. 10 Wilcox-Hildreth (49-6) and Paxton (40-0).
Their success has translated to a No. 8 ranking that could continue to rise as the Wildcats enter the final month of their schedule. Wallace only has three games left, and its remaining opponents have a combined record of 5-8.
Class C1 No. 6 Cozad, meanwhile, has a tough final four games. The Haymakers face Ogallala this week followed by Minden before going up against a current four-win team in Broken Bow and undefeated Kearney Catholic.
We’re in the final month of the high school regular season, and teams will be vying for those important wildcard points in an effort to make the playoffs. Here’s a look at what this week has in store for high school football.
Teams in the rankings
» Cozad fell to No. 6 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class C1 rankings. The Haymakers defeated Holdrege 21-14.
» Dundy County-Stratton remained at No. 2 in the Class D1 rankings following its 54-28 win over Maxwell.
» Sandhills/Thedford stayed at No. 2 in the Class D2 rankings after defeating South Loup 61-16.
» Arthur County remained at No. 7 in the Class D6 rankings. The Wolves fell to No. 3 Potter-Dix 68-50.
» Wallace rose a spot to No. 8 in the Class D6 rankings after shutting out Paxton 40-0.
GAMES TO WATCH FOR
North Platte at Creighton Prep
The Bulldogs do not have an easy schedule to end the 2021 regular season. They’ll face three ranked teams in consecutive weeks, and that starts with Creighton Prep, who sits at 3-2.
There’s a reason the Junior Jays are highly ranked: Their rushing attack and a solid defense.
Creighton Prep has run for 12 touchdowns, and its defense has allowed just 82 points all year, which sits as one of the lowest in the Class A rankings.
The Junior Jays do have a weakness on paper, though. They aren’t afraid of throwing the ball, which isn’t unusual. What is unusual is they have thrown five touchdowns and six interceptions.
If North Platte can win the turnover battle with some interceptions, it could stand a chance against the No. 4 team in Class A.
Ogallala at Cozad
Cozad may be the only ranked team in this matchup, but that doesn’t mean Ogallala should be taken lightly.
The Indians have beaten up on some of the weaker opponents on their schedule, but only put up 12 total points in their two losses.
Cozad, on the other hand, is undefeated, but it hasn’t been dominant in those wins. The Haymakers beat Holdrege by a touchdown last week, and they beat Adams Central — a ranked team — by three. In the season opener against Gothenburg, they also only won by three.
A win here by Ogallala goes a long way in getting enough wildcard points to make the playoffs. A win by Cozad helps keep the Haymakers undefeated and in good position for a playoff run.
Medicine Valley at Brady
Medicine Valley visits Brady for both teams’ third district matchup of the season with something at stake: an undefeated district record.
The Raiders dominated Overton and Axtell by a combined score of 94-42 and are currently in second place in the Class D2-8 District.
Brady is 1-1 in district play, with that lone loss coming in a 54-50 defeat to Axtell, which also gave Axtell it’s only win of the season so far.
The Eagles haven’t looked bad in their losses either, putting up 96 points across three games. But what Friday’s contest will come down to is if Brady can keep up with Medicine Valley’s dual threat offense. The Raiders have more passing touchdowns (13) than rushing (10), which can prove to be a challenge if the Eagles aren’t ready.
Records
Class A
North Platte 1-0
Class B
Lexington 2-3, McCook 2-3
Class C1
Cozad 5-0, Broken Bow 4-1, Ogallala 3-2, Gothenburg 0-5
Class C2
St. Pat’s 4-1, Chase County 1-4, Hershey 0-5
Class D1
Anselmo-Merna 5-0, Dundy County-Stratton 5-0, Hitchcock County 4-1, Perkins County 4-1, Hi-Line 3-2, Sutherland 2-3, Maxwell 1-4
Class D2
Sandhills/Thedford 5-0, Garden County 4-1, Mullen 4-1, Medicine Valley 3-2, Sandhills Valley 3-2, Brady 2-3, Hyannis 2-3, Maywood-Hayes Center 0-5, South Loup 0-5
Class D6
Wallace 4-1, Arthur County 3-2, Wauneta-Palisade 3-2, Creek Valley 2-3, Paxton 1-3, South Platte 0-4, Southwest 0-4