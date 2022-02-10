Irish boys basketball holds on to beat Hershey

HERSHEY — The winning streak for the St. Pat’s boys basketball team was extended to 16 games on Thursday night.
But Hershey made the Irish work for it.
Jack Heiss scored 16 points and Sam Troshynski hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left as St. Pat’s held on for a 51-47 victory. It was only the second time this season that the margin of victory has been under 10 points for the Irish, who improved to 19-2.
The Hershey girls broke dominated the fourth quarter to break open a game that was tied after the third earlier in the evening.
Alex Beveridge had 17 points to lead the Panthers (16-7) who beat the Irish 44-29 for their fourth straight win.
Troshynski finished with 10 points and his free throws were the first points for the Irish since Heiss’ second dunk of the game gave the Irish a 49-36 lead with roughly five and a half minutes left in regulation.
It also stopped the Panthers 11-0 run over the closing moments. Hershey’s Cooper Hill had 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second half and his driving basket brought the Panthers to within 49-47 with 5.5 seconds left.
“We’re a young team but we’ve learned a lot this year,” Cooper said. “I think this was our biggest learning experience. That was a great environment — stands were packed and the young guys got a good experience out of this.”
The Panthers (8-14) were in chase mode from the start on Thursday. The Irish scored the first 13 points of the game and had five 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 19-5 lead.
“We hit some shots early which is always good,” St. Pat’s coach William O’Malley said, “And yet, I think we never really got a lot of rhythm in our offense. (Hershey) did a great job with their defense. Every time we would push the lead out a little bit, they seemed to be able to answer. They continued to compete and made it extremely tough on us.”
Hershey closed to within 31-23 at the break and got to with six points twice in the third quarter before the Irish pushed the lead into double figures again in the fourth quarter.
“I was proud (of the team),” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “St. Pat’s is one of the best teams we see and I thought our kids fought. They didn’t back down and kept grinding and playing hard. We’ve just got to grow from there and move on.”
Hershey 44, St. Pat’s 29
The Panthers scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to break a 25-25 tie and led by 17 points in the final minute of regulation.
“Our defense played great all four quarters but I think our girls were a little pissed off from (St. Pat’s) tying it up,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “We had a little fire lit under us and we just came out hot. We forced some quick turnovers and easy layups and that just got us going. It kind of snowballed from there.”
Shayda Vaughn added 11 points as Hershey closed out its regular-season schedule.
Mae Siegel had nine points to lead the Irish (14-8), and Kate Stienike added seven points.
The Irish had a 3-pointer and three-point play on their first two possessions of the game and the Panthers then went on to score the next dozen points.
The Panthers led 18-13 at the break and had the advantage throughout the third quarter until the Irish’ Reese Fleck hit a 3-pointer to give St. Pat’s a 25-24 lead with a minute left in the quarter.
“We just kind of went stagnant offensively (in the third quarter), missed some easy shots and turned the ball over,” Lowther said. “But, the fourth quarter we came out hot, obviously..”
Boys
St. Pat’s (51)
Andrew Brosius 3, Jack Heiss 16, Sam Troshynski 10, Connor Hasenauer 3, Will Moats 2, Jackson Roberts 6, Brecken Erickson 5, Caleb Munson 2,
Hershey (47)
Garrett Brannan 8, Aidan George 11, Austin Zachry 7, Cole Schwager 2, Cooper Hill 17, Max Berntson 2,
Girls