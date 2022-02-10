Irish boys basketball holds on to beat Hershey

The Panthers (8-14) were in chase mode from the start on Thursday. The Irish scored the first 13 points of the game and had five 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 19-5 lead.

“We hit some shots early which is always good,” St. Pat’s coach William O’Malley said, “And yet, I think we never really got a lot of rhythm in our offense. (Hershey) did a great job with their defense. Every time we would push the lead out a little bit, they seemed to be able to answer. They continued to compete and made it extremely tough on us.”

Hershey closed to within 31-23 at the break and got to with six points twice in the third quarter before the Irish pushed the lead into double figures again in the fourth quarter.

“I was proud (of the team),” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “St. Pat’s is one of the best teams we see and I thought our kids fought. They didn’t back down and kept grinding and playing hard. We’ve just got to grow from there and move on.”

Hershey 44, St. Pat’s 29

The Panthers scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to break a 25-25 tie and led by 17 points in the final minute of regulation.

