Irish shut out Sandhills Valley in battle of unbeaten teams

Jackson Roberts ran for an unofficial 223 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns, and Will Moats also ran in two more as the Irish defeated Sandhills Valley 43-0 Friday in a battle of unbeaten teams.

“We played a really good football team here tonight,” St. Pat’s assistant coach Brent Aufdenkamp said. “Sandhills Valley has some tough kids, physical and they had a real good notion of what they wanted to get done. I thought defensively, we were fairly consistent for four quarters. Offensively, we had some hiccups and some things to clean up, but big plays kind of rescued us through much of the evening.”

Sandhills Valley (4-1) entered the game having scored 188 points in its first four contests. Against the Irish (6-0), the Mavericks only came close to scoring twice in the first half. Both resulted in turnovers deep in the Irish half of the field.

Jaxton Starr led the Mavericks with 53 yards rushing, and Leyton Connell followed with 25.

Moats finished with 51 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for the Irish, Jaxon Knisley added another and Brecken Erickson caught a 16-yard pass for a touchdown.

“We’ve got great kids. They work hard,” Aufdenkamp said. “They’re going to do everything we ask out of them, so if we can get them guided (in) the right direction, we have a chance to finish strong and maybe win a game or two in the playoffs hopefully.”

St. Pat’s scored on its opening possession on a Moats 13-yard run down the sideline. A missed PAT kept the score at 6-0.

Sandhills Valley kept St. Pat’s at bay on the Irish’s next drive, forcing a punt. The Mavericks marched downfield at the end of the first quarter, but Moats intercepted an overthrown pass to give the Irish the ball at their own 14.

“They have really tough kids, and they’re well coached, and we knew that going in,” Aufdenkamp said. “The scheme that they were going to use was kinda what we saw … there were a few wrinkles that we weren’t maybe prepared for.”

Two plays later, Roberts broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run to put the Irish up 12-0.

James Heirigs intercepted a pass on Sandhill Valley’s next drive, then Moats ran in a 4-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 18-0.

Starr intercepted a pass on the Irish’s next drive to set the Mavericks up at their own 38. Sandhills Valley moved the ball to the Irish 7, but failed to capitalize on fourth down.

Roberts responded with a 73-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 24-0 before halftime.

The Irish opened the second half with Erickson’s 16-yard touchdown catch, then Roberts broke out a 55-yard touchdown run on the next drive to go up 36-0.

Knisley added one more touchdown on an 11-yard run to set the score at 43-0.

St. Pat’s has frequently pulled their starters by halftime or early in the third quarter for much of the season, but the Irish kept their defensive starters in for the entire third quarter. Aufdenkamp said it was for a number of reasons, but the main one was to start preparing for a postseason run.

“We have a bye week coming up in two weeks, and we haven’t played (them) much the last couple weeks,” Aufdenkamp said. “We had a couple games done at halftime. We wanted to get a little legs under them in terms of game situation, so that was part of it. … But mostly, we wanted to work our kids deeper into the third, and thank goodness we had a really tough game with those guys to help prepare us.”