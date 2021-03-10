Jack Heiss leads North Platte St. Pat's to 1st-round win over Ansley-Litchfield in D1

The Irish built a solid lead in the second, as Heiss scored four points to start the half. Late in the frame, St. Pat’s garnered a 10-point lead after going on a 7-2 run, and the Irish went into halftime up 27-18 after Heiss made a 3.

“They’ve played in a lot of close games and a lot of tough games and a lot of well contested games,” O’Malley said. “They’re kind of fire-hardened and they did a really great job.”

St. Pat’s held a lead as large as 14 early in the third quarter, but a 8-0 Ansley-Litchfield run prompted O’Malley to call a timeout. Heiss came out of the break with a 3 and a free throw, which put the Irish ahead 36-24 and set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Spartans began hitting their deep shots in the fourth quarter, but they struggled to stop Condon, Heiss and Logan O’Malley on the inside. For every shot Ansley-Litchfield made, it was met with a basket from the Irish.

A three by Jeffery Cunningham pulled the Spartans to within nine, but that would be as close as Ansley-Litchfield would get late.