Jack Heiss leads North Platte St. Pat's to 1st-round win over Ansley-Litchfield in D1

It didn’t matter where Jack Heiss was on the court. As soon as he made his game-opening 3, he was locked in.
Heiss scored a game-high 27 points with four 3’s as No. 3-seed St. Pat’s defeated No. 6-seed Ansley-Litchfield 59-47 Wednesday in the NSAA Class D1 quarterfinals at Lincoln Southeast.
“He gave us kind of the initial pull that got us a lead, and then we were able to nurse that lead through the course of the game,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “For what the margin ended up, there was never a big run in there. It was kind of back-and forth and we were slowly able to build up a lead.”
St. Pat’s will face No. 2-seed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Heiss and Corby Condon hit back-to-back 3’s to open the game and start the Irish on a 7-0 run. St. Pat’s never trailed, but Ansley-Litchfield kept things close after responding with a 3 and an inside jumper.
As close as the Spartans made the game, they never found the lead. The Irish responded every time Ansley-Litchfield pulled within two points with either a basket of their own or a scoring run.
Joseph Heirigs pushed the Irish lead to 12-7 with a layup and a free throw late in the first quarter, helping St. Pat’s enter the second quarter with a 15-10 lead.
The Irish built a solid lead in the second, as Heiss scored four points to start the half. Late in the frame, St. Pat’s garnered a 10-point lead after going on a 7-2 run, and the Irish went into halftime up 27-18 after Heiss made a 3.
“They’ve played in a lot of close games and a lot of tough games and a lot of well contested games,” O’Malley said. “They’re kind of fire-hardened and they did a really great job.”
St. Pat’s held a lead as large as 14 early in the third quarter, but a 8-0 Ansley-Litchfield run prompted O’Malley to call a timeout. Heiss came out of the break with a 3 and a free throw, which put the Irish ahead 36-24 and set the tone for the rest of the game.
The Spartans began hitting their deep shots in the fourth quarter, but they struggled to stop Condon, Heiss and Logan O’Malley on the inside. For every shot Ansley-Litchfield made, it was met with a basket from the Irish.
A three by Jeffery Cunningham pulled the Spartans to within nine, but that would be as close as Ansley-Litchfield would get late.
“I thought we played kind of like we have all year with a great deal of intensity,” O’Malley said. “It wasn’t necessarily pretty either way. I think both teams defensively were pretty good and that kind of uglies up the game, but a lot of times, that’s what first round tournament games look like. There’s a tremendous amount of energy and adrenaline and both teams are really getting after one another.”