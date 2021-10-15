Jack Heiss scores 4 TDs as St. Pat's beats Hershey 55-14

The Irish had a 28-0 second-quarter lead before Hershey had a first down. It came on a Kaden Thompson’s 45-yard catch and run with just under seven minutes left in the half.

The play gave Hershey the ball at the Irish 23, but the Panthers went backwards from there. Hershey ended up turning the ball over at midfield after a bad snap on fourth down.

The Irish needed six plays to convert on the opportunity as Jackson Roberts scored on a nine-yard run with 52.3 seconds in the half.

Hershey turned the ball over on its 14 on its first play on the ensuing drive. Heiss then immediately hit Justin Schroll for a 14-yard score over the middle for the Irish second score in 17 seconds.

The Irish scored on six of their seven possessions in the first half. Heiss scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards and also connected with Will Moats on a 59-yard touchdown pass.

Gaven Nutter scored on a 5-yard run to cap St. Pat’s opening possession.