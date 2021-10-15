Jack Heiss scores 4 TDs as St. Pat's beats Hershey 55-14

The Irish accomplished one of their season goals on Friday night.
Quarterback Jack Heiss accounted for four touchdowns — two each on the ground and through the air as the St. Pat’s football team clinched at least a share of a C2-6 District title with a 55-14 win over Hershey.
The Irish (7-1), who wrapped up their home schedule, can win the championship outright with a victory at Valentine next week to end the regular season
“It’s not all done yet. We’ve still got next week,” Irish coach Kevin Dodson said. “But that’s certainly one of the things that we always put out there is we’d like to be district champs.”
All four of Heiss’ scores came in the first half as the Irish led 42-0 at the break.
“(Heiss) is a tremendous leader and a really savvy football player,” Dodson said. “It’s kind of nice to see him have the night he had on Senior Night.”
Cooper Hill threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Panthers (0-8), including a 92-yard connection with Alex Brown in the fourth quarter.
“They’re a young team and have had some difficult situations this year,” Dodson said. “We’re proud of our guys that came out and accomplished the goals that we had set for them (against Hershey).”
The Irish had a 28-0 second-quarter lead before Hershey had a first down. It came on a Kaden Thompson’s 45-yard catch and run with just under seven minutes left in the half.
The play gave Hershey the ball at the Irish 23, but the Panthers went backwards from there. Hershey ended up turning the ball over at midfield after a bad snap on fourth down.
The Irish needed six plays to convert on the opportunity as Jackson Roberts scored on a nine-yard run with 52.3 seconds in the half.
Hershey turned the ball over on its 14 on its first play on the ensuing drive. Heiss then immediately hit Justin Schroll for a 14-yard score over the middle for the Irish second score in 17 seconds.
The Irish scored on six of their seven possessions in the first half. Heiss scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards and also connected with Will Moats on a 59-yard touchdown pass.
Gaven Nutter scored on a 5-yard run to cap St. Pat’s opening possession.
“We’ll take that any week,” Dodson said of the offense proficiency. “I thought we did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage. When we did pass I thought we were efficient and effective. We had a few penalties that negated some of those plays, and that’s something we’re still trying to work on and clean up.”
Roberts then scored from the 8 to cap a 70-yard drive on the first Irish possession of the second half. Josh Davies added a 32-yard run down the right side late in regulation, less than two minutes after Brown’s catch-and-run.
The Panthers broke the shutout with just under three minutes left in the third quarter. Hill connected with Thompson for 32-yards down the left sideline on a fourth-and-18 play.
The touchdown was set up by Hill’s 48-yard connection with Brown.
Just before Hill was pulled down for a sack, he pitched the ball forward to Hill, who weaved his way through the congested backfield and then down the left sideline.
“We prepared for that all week,” Dodson said. “Hill is a kid who will keep the play going and he’ll keep it going and he always finds those open receivers.
“He got away from us a couple times tonight and was able to find those receivers,” Dodson said. “They had some good plays with that.”