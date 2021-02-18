Jeremy Larson wins Brady's first wrestling title, one of six for Telegraph area grapplers in Class D

OMAHA — Brady finally has its first wrestling state champion.
Jeremy Larson dominated Doniphan-Trumbull’s Drake Belville en route to an 11-2 majority decision victory in the 132 class at the NSAA Class D Tournament on Thursday, avenging his state finals loss last season and finishing his career on top.
“It means a lot,” Larson said. “It means hopefully the kids will notice me on the wall with the plaques and hopefully they’ll get in and wrestle.”
Jeremey Larson quickly pinned his opponents in the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals — all within two minutes — but against Belville, he couldn’t repeat that method. He instead picked up points at every opportunity while controlling the tempo the entire time.
“I was just telling myself, ‘Do what I did before when I beat him,’” Larson said. “So I did that.”
Larson fell to Palmer’s Ruger Reimers in a 1-0 decision at state last season and finished with a 50-2 record. This year he was unbeatable, as opponent’s struggled to take him down. When asked if he worked on his takedown defense in the offseason, Larson said he didn’t do anything special.
“I didn’t really actually do anything,” he said. “I was just trying (to not get) taken down by anyone.”
Brady created its wrestling program nearly five years ago, and Larson as a three-time state qualifier with gold, silver and bronze medals is the first Eagle to make it to and succeed at the state competition.
“I hope to leave a big legacy,” Larson said. “I hope little kids can watch this and learn.”
Larson isn’t the only area wrestler to win a Class D state title on Thursday.
Garden County’s Colton Holthus, last year’s 145-pound champion, repeated after defeating Southwest’s Matt VanPelt in a 10-7 decision.
Holthus pinned of his opponents in the first round (Axtell’s Joseph French in three minutes and 12 seconds) and quarterfinals (Plainview’s Devon Tunender in 27 seconds).
Conor Schutz of Hi-Line provided one of the top highlights of the night for the television audience, pinning Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge in 2 minutes, 20 seconds to win at 170 pounds. Schutz pinned his way to a title, winning on pins in the first round and the quarterfinals on Wednesday and pinnning Hunter Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield in 3:38 in the semifinals earlier Thursday.
Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford defeated Cooper Slingsby of Ansley-Litchfield 11-7 in the final at 182 pounds. Zutavern won an 8-3 decision earlier in the day over Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton.
Zutavern’s teammate Brayton Branic capped off the night’s action with a 7-4 decision over Logan Mueller of Summerland, reaching the 50-win plateau on the season.
Brandon Knoles of Perkins County pinned Maxwell’s Luke Howitt in 3:58 in a 220-pound bracket dominated by Telegraph area wrestlers. Knoles had defeated Sandhills/Thedford’s Reed McFadden 6-4 earlier in the day. Howitt reached the finals by pinning Hyannis’ Gavin Harris in 3:26.
Sandhill Valley’s Dayton Gipe finished in second place. After a convincing 7-2 victory in the semifinals over Zack Hartl of Elkhorn Valley earlier in the day, Gipe fell in 4-2 in sudden death on a takedown by Plainview’s Scout Ashburn. Ashburn lost just once this year, earlier in the season to Gipe.
Class D team results
1, Plainview, 110.5. 2, Palmer, 75. 2, Southwest, 75. 4, Sutherland, 73. 5, Elkhorn Valley, 71.5. 6, Burwell, 63.5. 7, Sandhills/Thedford, 63. 8, Neligh-Oakdale, 59. 9, North Central, 58. 10, East Butler, 55. 11, Ansley/Litchfield, 54. 12, Winside, 51. 13, Thayer Central, 50.5. 14, Mullen, 49. 15, Arapahoe, 46. 16, Howells-Dodge, 39. 16, Maxwell, 39. 18, Garden County, 34. 19, Brady, 33. 19, Doniphan-Trumbull, 33. 21, Summerland, 31. 22, Hi-Line, 30. 22, Perkins County, 30. 24, Superior, 27. 24, Weeping Water, 27. 26, Bayard, 26. 27, Freeman, 22. 28, Sandhills Valley, 21.5. 29, Kenesaw, 21. 29, Twin Loup, 21. 31, Axtell, 20. 32, Elm Creek, 19.0 32, Pender, 19. 34, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 18. 35, Alma, 17. 35, Hitchcock County, 17. 35, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 17. 38, Elgin/Pope John, 16. 39, Overton, 14. 39, Pleasanton, 14. 41, Hyannis, 13. 41, Southern Valley, 13. 43, North Platte St. Patrick`s, 10. 44, Hemingford, 9. 44, High Plains Community, 9. 44, Shelton, 9. 47, Central Valley, 8. 47, Creighton, 8. 47, Stanton, 8. 50, Fullerton, 7. 51, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 5. 52, Cambridge, 4. 52, Scribner-Snyder, 4. 54, Clarkson/Leigh, 3. 54, Crawford, 3. 54, Franklin, 3. 54, Hastings St. Cecilia, 3. 54, Medicine Valley, 3. 59, Meridian, 2. 59, Minatare, 2. 59, Morrill, 2. 59, Shelby-Rising City, 2. 59, South Loup, 2. 64, Anselmo-Merna, 1. 64, Wauneta-Palisade, 1. 66, Kimball, 0. 66, Leyton, 0. 66, Paxton, 0. 66, West Holt, 0.
Class D Medalists
106 — 1, Eli Lanham, Plainview. 2, Hayden Neeman, Superior. 3, Reece Kocian, East Butler. 4, Layne Sturek, Pender. 5, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 6, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley.
113 — 1, Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley. 2, Lane Bohac, East Butler. 3, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 4, Carter Beckman, Elgin/Pope John. 5, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 6, Creel Weber, Hemingford.
120 — 1, Scout Ashburn, Plainview. 2, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 3, Cayden Ellis, Winside. 4, Zack Hartl, Elkhorn Valley. 5, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 6, Owen Vondra, Elkhorn Valley.
126 — 1, Zach Dickau, North Central. 2, Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley. 3, Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central. 4, Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 5, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 6, Kyler Mosel, Plainview.
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull. 3, Brock Kester, Neligh-Oakdale. 4, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 5, Thomas Klemesrud, North Central. 6, Colten Dawe, Burwell.
138 — 1, Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water. 2, Keagan Mosel, Plainview. 3, Samuel Foster of Sutherland. 4, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 5, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 6, Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley.
145 — 1, Ruger Reimers, Palmer. 2, Dominic Stewart, Thayer Central. 3, Gabe Escalante, Winside. 4, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek. 5, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 6, Tristian White, Arapahoe.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 3, Ayden Molzahn, Alma. 4, Levi Lewis, North Central. 5, Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale. 6, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen.
160 — 1, Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale. 2, Brody Dickinson, Freeman. 3, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 4, Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge. 5, Trevin Brecka, East Butler. 6, Wyatt Jenkins, Arapahoe.
170 — 1, Conner Schutz, Hi-Line. 2, Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge. 3, Alizae Mejia, Plainview. 4, Christian Leonard, Bayard. 5, Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield. 6, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup.
182 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield. 3, Cash Meier, Guardian Angels Central Catholic. 4, Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton. 5, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 6, Brett Bridger, Fullerton.
195 — 1, Gunner Reimers, Palmer. 2, Alex Gideon, Burwell. 3, Gavin White, Sutherland. 4, Kolby Larson, Ansley/Litchfield. 5, Colton Horne, Doniphan-Trumbull. 6, Colton Thiele, Summerland.
220 — 1, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 2, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 3, Chet Wichmann, Palmer. 4, Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford. 5, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 6, Clayton Hardy, Southwest.
285 — 1, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Logan Mueller, Summerland. 3, Hunter Mayfield, Burwell. 4, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 5, Brendon Hall, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. 6, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell.