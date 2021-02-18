Jeremy Larson wins Brady's first wrestling title, one of six for Telegraph area grapplers in Class D

OMAHA — Brady finally has its first wrestling state champion.

Jeremy Larson dominated Doniphan-Trumbull’s Drake Belville en route to an 11-2 majority decision victory in the 132 class at the NSAA Class D Tournament on Thursday, avenging his state finals loss last season and finishing his career on top.

“It means a lot,” Larson said. “It means hopefully the kids will notice me on the wall with the plaques and hopefully they’ll get in and wrestle.”

Jeremey Larson quickly pinned his opponents in the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals — all within two minutes — but against Belville, he couldn’t repeat that method. He instead picked up points at every opportunity while controlling the tempo the entire time.

“I was just telling myself, ‘Do what I did before when I beat him,’” Larson said. “So I did that.”

Larson fell to Palmer’s Ruger Reimers in a 1-0 decision at state last season and finished with a 50-2 record. This year he was unbeatable, as opponent’s struggled to take him down. When asked if he worked on his takedown defense in the offseason, Larson said he didn’t do anything special.