Johnston ties school record for most 3s in a game in Bulldog win over Sidney

River Johnston tied the North Platte High School record for most 3s in a game as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Sidney 84-59 Saturday in North Platte.

Johnston made nine 3s, tying a record set by Danny Woodhead in 2004. He also scored 33 points to lead North Platte.

“It was a special night for him individually,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “Sometimes when you’re feeling it … a couple he hit kind of on his own, and then we ran some set plays and he had a rhythm going. You could just tell in the look in his eye that he wanted the ball, and his teammates did a great job getting it to him.”

Lance Gifford scored 14 points, Carter Kelley added 13 and Daniel Shea had 12 for North Platte.

Jaeden Dillehay led Sidney with 21 points, and Jacob Dowse scored nine.

“We just got to keep playing hard and keep trying to get good shots,” Kaminski said. “This game is about makes and misses, and today it certainly went in the hole, and you can see how it just lifts everybody’s spirits, the whole team, when you knock those shots in.”

Sidney played North Platte close early in the first quarter. The lead either changed or was tied six times in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away with a 11-3 run to close out the quarter and take a 21-13 lead.

Johnston hit his first 3 to start the second, extending the North Platte lead to 24-13. He made four 3s in the second quarter as North Platte took a 40-28 advantage into halftime.

Sidney cut the deficit to nine after opening the third quarter with a 3, but North Platte quickly jumped back out to a 14-point advantage with a basket and Johnston’s fifth 3.

The closest Sidney came to catching North Platte was cutting the deficit to 11 at 45-34, but North Platte responded with a 9-3 run to extend the lead to 54-37.

Sidney never came within single digits of North Platte the rest of the game. Johnston made his sixth 3 midway through the third quarter. He later had a stretch midway through the fourth quarter where he made three consecutive 3s to tie the school record.

The Bulldogs then pulled the starters, emptied the bench and closed out the game 84-59.

“This is kind of the first one where I felt like we played fairly solid all four quarters,” Kaminski said.

GIRLS

Sidney 55, North Platte 40

Macie Freeze scored 12 points, but North Platte still fell to Sidney 55-40 on Saturday in North Platte.

“For us to score inside, we have to execute really well right now,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “I thought, at times, we executed well. We got shots, we just didn’t finish the shots inside. We are pretty guard-oriented right now and trying to attack the rim to score or dump it off to our bigs to get buckets or create shots from the outside is how we have to play.”

Avery Zurn added eight points for North Platte, Abby Kaminski scored seven and Emily Hansen and Ellie Blakely each finished with four.

Katie Ramsey led Sidney with 12 points, followed by Payton Schrotberger’s 10. Rheagan Stanley and Reese Riddle scored eight each.

“I thought we did a lot of things really well,” Hammond said. “We just weren’t ever able to hit the shot we needed to at a big moment, or when we were able to attack and we did actually get a foul call, we just didn’t make free throws.”

Sidney had an answer for North Platte almost every time the Bulldogs took a lead or tied the game. Freeze made a 3 to give North Platte an 11-10 lead in the first quarter, but Sidney responded with a 6-0 run to end the quarter ahead 16-11.

North Platte tied the game at 16-16, but Sidney scored the next seven points to take a 23-16 lead. The Bulldogs trailed 25-19 at halftime.

The Bulldogs cut the deficit to six at 34-28, but Sidney went on a 7-0 run through the end of the third quarter to take a 41-28 lead.

Sidney closed out the game 55-40.

“We played hard. There was a ton of adversity in that game, the things that were beyond what we have control over,” Hammond said. “We talk all the time about trying to control what we have control over and focus on the next play. I thought our girls did an extremely good job of fighting into the next play and not letting those things determine how hard we play.”

BOYS

North Platte (84)

River Johnston 33, Lance Gifford 14, Carter Kelley 13, Daniel Shea 12, Jesse Mauch 8, Caleb Kinkaid 3, Eli Kempke 1.

Sidney (59)

Jaeden Dillehay 21, Jacob Dowse 9, Isak Doty 8, Landon Riddle 7, Micah Schneider 5, Luke Uhlir 5, Cam Leeling 4, Koleman Kaiser 2.

GIRLS

Sidney (55)

Katie Ramsey 12, Payton Schrotberger 10, Rheagan Stanley 8, Reese Riddle 8, Chloe Ahrens 6, Kayla Westby 4, Carli Black 3, Jordan DeNovellis 2, Ryan Dillehay 2.

North Platte (40)

Macie Freeze 12, Avery Zurn 8, Abby Kaminski 7, Emily Hansen 4, Ellie Blakely 4, Jaden Ouderkirk 3, Addison Uehling 2.