Karsen Morrison qualifies for Nebraska Four State team

North Platte’s Karsen Morrison got to watch her former teammate, Baylee Steele, earn a spot on and compete with the Nebraska Four State Team.

Now, right before her senior year kicks off, Morrison earned a spot on that same team after competing in tournaments last summer.

“Four State has always been a goal of mine, but most of the tournaments I do are for college recognition,” Morrison said.

The competition takes the six best golfers from Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa, and they compete against each other in various formats.

Morrison said the first day, she will be paired with a teammate in a scramble where they will take the best score between the two as their final score. The second day, Morrison will pair with another teammate, and this time, they will alternate shots. The final day is match play.

“I have always played golf against all six girls since I was 9 years old,” she said. “I want to become closer with them in a more friendly way instead of a competitive way. I want Nebraska to win the cup.”

The tournament starts Wednesday in Marshalltown, Iowa, and lasts three days. Morrison said she and most of the members of the Nebraska team are competing in a tournament in Iowa a few days before the competition, and they will travel to Marshalltown together after the tournament.

Morrison said she’s looking forward to the experience and hopes to keep representing Nebraska in the competition again.

“I hope I make the team again next year, the final year I can be in it,” Morrison said.

