Kearney Catholic blows out Cozad 49-13

COZAD — The playoff hopes for the Cozad football team came down to having to beat an undefeated Kearney Catholic squad on Friday at Haymaker Stadium.
The game instead became a two-hour demonstration of why the Stars will be a tough out in the Class C1 postseason.
Kearney Catholic (9-0) scored on six of its first seven possessions in a 49-13 win to close out the season.
“You’re competing against a team that has a senior at almost every position on both sides of the ball,” Cozad coach Jayce Dueland said of the Stars. “They have talent and some heart on their team. They played a great game, had a great strategy. They’ve got some playmakers.”
The loss was the fourth straight for the Haymakers (5-4) to close out what began as a promising season. The previous three losses had been by three, one and six points.
“It’s very tough,” Dueland said. “It’s just little things in each game ... and a couple plays in a game. You look back and say, ‘What if?’ But a kid’s true character is to move forward and kind of accept it.
“Some of the underclassmen have to realize that those games come down to those little things,” Dueland said. “We’ve got to get better at that stuff.”
Kearney Catholic quarterback Brett Mahony was a difference on Friday. The 6-foot-4 senior threw for 111 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 90 yards to lead the Stars attack.
“He is a dual-threat quarterback and has some size to him,” Dueland said. “He can make a play even when he doesn’t have the blocks. He is a difference-maker and when you have that at the quarterback position, it helps the team. They’re going to make a long run in the playoffs.”
Stars senior running back Riley Grieser rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns as the Stars built a 42-0 lead.
Cozad broke the shutout as Jacob Weatherly scored on a Statue of Liberty play on a fourth-and-9 play with roughly 10½ minutes left in regulation.
Weatherly rushed for 36 yards and also caught three passes for 43 yards to lead the Haymakers.
Noah Shoemaker added a two-yard touchdown run roughly six minutes later for the Haymakers.
Kearney Catholic scored on five of its six possessions in the first half to take a 35-0 lead at the break. Kearney Catholic had more than 300 offensive yards in the first half.
The Stars opened the game with a 12-play, 70 yard touchdown drive that took just over five minutes.
The Stars went 55 yards on their next possession and ran 22 plays in the first quarter compared to just five for Cozad.
The Haymakers picked up their initial first down with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter and crossed midfield just twice in the first half.
Cozad came up empty on both of those possessions.
The first possession ended with an interception in the Stars endzone and the Haymakers were also stopped on downs at the Kearney Catholic 35.
“That first drive (was big),” Dueland said. “We knew coming out that if we could get a stop, we could get some momentum.
“It took a little bit of momentum out of us right away, just that long drive,” Dueland said. “We had a couple chances to make a stop and we didn’t make the play. It was good strategy and a good opening drive by their coaching staff.”