Kearney Catholic blows out Cozad 49-13

COZAD — The playoff hopes for the Cozad football team came down to having to beat an undefeated Kearney Catholic squad on Friday at Haymaker Stadium.

The game instead became a two-hour demonstration of why the Stars will be a tough out in the Class C1 postseason.

Kearney Catholic (9-0) scored on six of its first seven possessions in a 49-13 win to close out the season.

“You’re competing against a team that has a senior at almost every position on both sides of the ball,” Cozad coach Jayce Dueland said of the Stars. “They have talent and some heart on their team. They played a great game, had a great strategy. They’ve got some playmakers.”

The loss was the fourth straight for the Haymakers (5-4) to close out what began as a promising season. The previous three losses had been by three, one and six points.

“It’s very tough,” Dueland said. “It’s just little things in each game ... and a couple plays in a game. You look back and say, ‘What if?’ But a kid’s true character is to move forward and kind of accept it.

“Some of the underclassmen have to realize that those games come down to those little things,” Dueland said. “We’ve got to get better at that stuff.”