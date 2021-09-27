Kearney golf wins DawgCat trophy in dual win against North Platte

North Platte tied the contest at 3-3 when Winnie Haneborg defeated Ashleigh Sandstedt in the No. 6 spot, leaving the fate of the trophy up to the JV teams.

As the previous holders of the DawgCat trophy, North Platte just needed to reach four points to retain possession, but both JV squads, who played in a scramble, fell to Kearney.

“I actually think we’re in a pretty good place,” Orcutt said. “Some of these girls have never played match play before so that was kind of a factor. They were a little unsure what to do and how it was scored.”

North Platte heads to the GNAC Invite on Friday, where it hopes to finally beat Scottsbluff for the first time this season. The Bulldogs later head to the Class A-1 District at Stone Creek on Monday with a shot at state on the line.

“We want to beat Scottsbluff,” Orcutt said with a chuckle. “We have come close before at our place. They have beaten us at the other two. We got a little work to do down there, but it’s going to be a long grind that day because that course is challenging, and we’ll hope to play our best.”

Results

Match 1: Karsen Morrison (North Platte) def. Sydney Peterson (Kearney)