Kearney places 1st, McCook finishes 2nd at North Platte Invite

The Kearney boys tennis team won in three of the four brackets and finished runner-up at No. 1 singles on Saturday to capture the team title at the North Platte Invite.

McCook placed second, followed by Lexington in third. The Bulldogs finished sixth out of 10 teams.

“There was some pretty good competition,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “Any time you have Kearney and McCook in the field, you’re going to have two pretty solid teams. And Lexington and Grand Island’s come up … Hastings, they all have some good individual players. So it was a great tournament and I was happy with how the boys competed today.”

McCook’s Isaac Hinze and Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury dominated their pools at No. 1 Singles, but Hinze picked up the 8-2 victory in the championship round.

Layton Moss didn’t win a match in his pool, but he knocked off Holdrege’s Mason Hein 8-4 in the championship round to get his team two points.

“He played in No. 1 singles and battled throughout the entire day,” Hall said. “He’s a sophomore getting some great experience and ended up winning his final match.”