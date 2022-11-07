Kolten Tilford receives preferred walk-on offer to play at Nebraska

Kolten Tilford, just like every young football player in the state, grew up dreaming about one day playing football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He now has an opportunity to make it a reality.

“After a great talk with Coach Joseph, I am blessed to have received an opportunity to play at the University of Nebraska,” Tilford tweeted Monday night.

Tilford, a running back and defensive back for North Platte, verbally committed to South Dakota State on Sept. 1. He said his mind isn’t made up yet on where he will go.

Tilford said the Nebraska offer is a preferred walk-on with the intention that he can earn a scholarship in a year.

“I have the confidence in myself that I can earn a scholarship,” Tilford said.

He had a camp workout in Lincoln this summer. Tilford said the staff gave the participants different colored wristbands, and he got the “top-recruited” wristband. They told him after the camp they liked how he played, and that with his size, physicality needs to be his strong point.

After a stellar senior season at North Platte, Tilford went to the Nebraska-Minnesota game the following week.

He met with interim head coach Mickey Joseph before the game, and Tilford said they had a good talk. A few days later, Tilford received the preferred walk-on offer to play in Lincoln.

“I used to be the biggest Ameer Abdullah fan,” Tilford said. “All those guys inspire me. There’s no atmosphere like Nebraska and everybody knows that."